RIYADH, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), welcomed the United Nations General Assembly's (UNGA) adoption by consensus, at the 42nd meeting of its 81st session on 23rd November 2026, of the resolution titled "Cooperation between the United Nations and the Gulf Cooperation Council," which was submitted by the Kingdom of Bahrain in its capacity as the current GCC Presidency, on behalf of the member states, with the participation and co-sponsorship of 39 brotherly and friendly countries.

The Secretary-General affirmed that the adoption of this resolution by full consensus reflects the distinguished standing and great international trust enjoyed by the GCC as an active and reliable regional partner in bolstering regional and international peace and security, particularly in light of the current security challenges facing the region.

​"This resolution builds upon the successes and prominent milestones achieved since the adoption of the first resolution in June 2025, and embodies the steadfast strategic partnership between the two sides, encompassing practical mechanisms and programmes to cement joint coordination in the fields of preventive diplomacy, mediation, peacebuilding, conflict prevention through promoting dialogue, capacity-building, and addressing common challenges," Albudaiwi pointed out.

​Furthermore, the Secretary-General commended the distinguished and valuable diplomatic endeavours undertaken by the Kingdom of Bahrain through its Permanent Mission to the UN in New York, in close coordination with the missions of the GCC states and the Office of the Permanent Observer of the GCC to the UN.

He underlined that this joint achievement embodies the spirit of Gulf solidarity and integration, and reflects the GCC's steadfast approach based on international cooperation and prioritising the language of dialogue and diplomacy in accordance with the UN Charter.