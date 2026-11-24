DUBAI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates’ National Cadet Pilot Programme (NCPP) organised its first-ever Recognition Day, bringing together UAE National cadets, their families and instructors for a celebration of overall achievements and progress.

The event recognised UAE National cadets who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and performance throughout their training journey, highlighting Emirates’ commitment to nurturing aviation talent and supporting the growth of the UAE's future pilot workforce.

Recognition certificates were presented to the top-performing NCPP cadets at various stages of ground school and flight training. Families of the Emirati cadets receiving recognition were also invited to the award ceremony, where they had the opportunity to meet directly with instructors and management representatives, offering a unique opportunity to gain deeper insight into the training programme and overall cadet experience and career benefits.

The event fostered closer engagement between families and the Academy, enabling guests to learn more about the rigorous journey undertaken by cadets as they prepare to step into their careers.

The event also recognised instructors at the Emirates Flight Training Academy (EFTA), honouring their contribution to developing and mentoring the next generation of Emirati pilots. The National Cadet Program Recognition Da