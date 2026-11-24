SHARJAH, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) has entered into a strategic partnership with Keeta Drone, an affiliate of Chinese technology giant Meituan, to explore the introduction of autonomous drone delivery technologies and advanced aerial logistics solutions in Sharjah, marking a significant step towards the development of next-generation smart mobility infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed In the presence of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park during Sharjah Next – Sustainability 2026, establishes a framework for cooperation in research, development, technology validation and potential commercialisation of drone-based delivery solutions.

The collaboration brings together SPARK's integrated innovation ecosystem and Keeta Drone's expertise in autonomous aerial delivery, last-mile logistics and commercial drone operations, opening new possibilities for transforming urban logistics and enhancing delivery efficiency.

The partnership is expected to strengthen Sharjah's position as an emerging hub for advanced mobility technologies, while supporting the UAE's broader ambitions in smart transportation, digital transformation and sustainable urban development.

Under the agreement, SPARK and Keeta Drone will explore opportunities to conduct proof-of-concept trials, evaluate autonomous delivery systems and develop innovative solutions tailored to the operational and regulatory requirements of Sharjah and the wider UAE.

A key priority will be examining the feasibility of commercial drone delivery operations, including potential aerial delivery corridors and the integration of autonomous logistics technologies into existing delivery networks.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SPARK, said, "Our partnership with Keeta Drone represents an exciting step towards bringing the future of autonomous logistics to Sharjah. By combining international technological expertise with SPARK's research and innovation ecosystem, we aim to create an environment where advanced mobility solutions can be tested, validated and developed into commercially viable applications with the potential to serve regional and global markets."

Dr. Asma Fikri, Director of Government and Corporate Partnerships at SPARK, said, “This partnership reflects our commitment to building meaningful collaborations between global industry leaders and Sharjah’s innovation ecosystem. Through this association with KONE, we aim to create new opportunities for knowledge exchange, applied research and the development of practical solutions that support smarter, more sustainable cities.”

Junwei Yang, General Manager, Keeta Drone, said, "This MoU marks the beginning of a long-term partnership between Keeta Drone and Spark. We see tremendous potential in Sharjah's vision for innovation and are committed to growing this collaboration with SPARK in the years ahead.”

SPARK will facilitate engagement with relevant government authorities, regulators, academic institutions and industry stakeholders to explore the practical requirements for introducing these technologies in Sharjah.

The partnership will also examine opportunities for joint research, technology testing and validation, alongside pathways for transforming successful pilot initiatives into scalable commercial applications.