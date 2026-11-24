DUBAI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Press Club (DPC) began the second week of the sports track of the ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’, organised in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), with a session featuring Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club.

Titled ‘Content Creators: Telling Dubai’s Story to the World’, the session explored the evolution of Dubai’s media sector, the key elements of successful digital content creation and the role of content creators in shaping public awareness.

Al Marri said the forward-looking vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and his early recognition of the importance of media laid the foundation for Dubai’s integrated media ecosystem.

She noted that the establishment of Dubai Media City and Dubai Internet City helped attract leading international media organisations and talent, strengthening Dubai’s position as a global media hub.

“Dubai’s position as a global media hub reflects a leadership vision that recognised the sector’s ability to make an impact and invested in the infrastructure and environment needed to attract international organisations and talent. This vision has also provided a successful model for the Arab region and helped showcase the region’s capabilities and achievements to the world,” Al Marri said.

Al Marri also highlighted the role of content creators in communicating the achievements of Dubai and the UAE, presenting accurate information and correcting misconceptions about the region. She said digital platforms offer unprecedented opportunities to share success stories with global audiences.

“Successful content creation is not simply about reach or follower numbers. It is about delivering accurate, reliable information at the right time and presenting it in a way that resonates with audiences. Dubai and the UAE have inspiring stories worth sharing with the world, and the greatest impact comes when others tell these stories through their own experiences,” she said.

Al Marri also stressed the need for media organisations to adapt to changing audience behaviour and accelerate digital transformation, citing Dubai Media Incorporated’s efforts to develop its platforms into trusted sources of news and information.

Offering advice to participants, Al Marri emphasised the importance of building strong professional networks, developing specialised knowledge and maintaining close relationships with reliable information sources. “Building professional relationships is essential to success in media. Knowledge alone is not enough without the ability to connect with information sources and build trust,” she said.

She also encouraged participants to continue learning, gain practical experience and develop the skills needed to produce accurate, credible and engaging content.