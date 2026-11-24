ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 43rd Plenary Meeting of the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF) opened in Abu Dhabi today under the UAE’s 2026 presidency of the group.

The opening was attended by Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE and Chairman of the National Committee for Anti-Money Laundering, Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation Financing (AML/CFT/CPF), Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, and Hamid Saif Al Zaabi, President of MENAFATF.

Also attending were Dr. Fahad bin Mohammed Al Turki, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of the Arab Monetary Fund, Sheikha May bint Mohamed AlKhalifa, Vice-President of MENAFATF, and Sulaiman bin Rashid Al Jabrin, the group’s Executive Secretary, alongside senior officials, heads of delegations from member countries and representatives of observer countries and regional and international observer organisations.

The plenary is discussing the group’s priorities for the coming period, developments in the third round of mutual evaluations, support for member countries’ preparations, technical assistance and capacity-building programmes, and ways to strengthen international cooperation and partnerships with the private sector.

It is also addressing improvements to governance and institutional operations, the exchange of experience in tackling emerging risks, and ways to strengthen the group’s contribution to the global network combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

The opening ceremony featured a video highlighting the principal achievements of the UAE’s 2026 presidency and initiatives carried out with the Secretariat, member countries and partners. These included supporting preparations for mutual evaluations, improving governance and institutional operations, expanding international partnerships and strengthening capacity-building programmes.

Delivering the UAE’s opening address, Balama thanked MENAFATF and its member countries for their continued support for joint efforts.

He said the UAE’s approach, rooted in development, openness and building international partnerships, reflected its firm belief that stability creates opportunities for prosperity and that safeguarding the integrity of the financial system is essential to sustaining growth, strengthening trust and preserving development gains.

He said combating money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing was a national priority backed by the UAE leadership, as well as a firm commitment and an enduring responsibility to society, the economy and international partners.

Balama said, “As a global financial and trading hub, the UAE recognises the importance of its role in connecting markets and facilitating business and investment. The UAE will continue to develop its national framework and foster a culture of integrity and responsibility so that this approach endures and adapts to change. It will also continue to support multilateral action and the role of international and regional institutions in upholding international standards and building long-term partnerships based on mutual trust and shared interests.”

He highlighted MENAFATF’s central role in strengthening regional partnerships, reinforcing confidence in financial systems and increasing the region’s contribution to international efforts. He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment, under its 2026 presidency, to supporting the group’s work in the interests of member countries and to promoting regional stability and prosperity.

In his opening address, Al Zaabi said the regional framework for combating financial crime grew stronger as all member countries made progress, and that each member’s achievements improved the region’s ability to protect its financial systems. He said the plenary came at a time when countries needed to improve their preparedness and coordinate their efforts.

He stressed that national progress must be accompanied by effective and sustained regional cooperation to tackle cross-border risks.

He said high-level institutional commitment was essential to the success of national efforts. This commitment, he added, must translate into clear priorities, effective institutional coordination, closer cooperation between competent authorities and the private sector, and tangible results in detecting crimes, tracing and confiscating their proceeds, and strengthening international cooperation.

Al Zaabi said the third round of mutual evaluations offered an opportunity to make national frameworks more effective, consolidate reforms and direct efforts according to risk.

He said the group would continue to support member countries through the preparation, evaluation and follow-up stages while maintaining the objectivity, quality and consistency of the evaluations.

He stressed the importance of supporting countries facing exceptional circumstances and challenges, maintaining formal and secure financial channels, investing in skilled personnel and specialist knowledge, and strengthening the contribution of academic institutions and research and training centres to capacity-building and the understanding of emerging risks.

Al Turki highlighted the economic impact of MENAFATF’s work and the importance to the region’s economic interests of confidence in institutions’ ability to understand and manage risks.

He noted that Arab countries had made progress in developing their legislation and reaffirmed the Arab Monetary Fund’s commitment to continuing its cooperation with the group.

He identified three priorities: using risk assessment findings to guide supervisory decisions and resource allocation, strengthening institutions’ ability to trace and recover criminal proceeds, and keeping legitimate financing channels open.

He stressed the importance of enabling financial intelligence units to use information promptly, strengthening regional cooperation and ensuring swift responses among counterpart authorities.

He added that keeping legitimate financing channels open was a particular priority for the fund and highlighted the value of a risk-based approach in achieving that objective.

Al Jabrin thanked the UAE for hosting the 43rd Plenary and for its support during its 2026 presidency of the group.

He said the meeting came at an important stage, as the group was discussing its first mutual evaluation report under the third round.

The process, he said, would help assess the effectiveness of regional countries’ frameworks for combating money laundering and terrorist financing and their ability to adapt to emerging threats and risks, safeguard financial integrity and protect their international reputations.

He said the Secretariat had organised several sessions and side events to help member countries develop their frameworks. These included a session reviewing the experiences of countries outside the region in undergoing mutual evaluations and the lessons learnt, to help members prepare for their own evaluations.

Al Jabrin said the group was keen to strengthen cooperation with scientific research centres, which play a role in studying money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing offences.

He noted that around eight research centres from within and outside the region took part in the second Forum of Research and Development Centres.

He also noted that a high-level panel discussion had been held on illicit financial flows arising from fraud. It formed part of the group’s efforts to keep pace with emerging money laundering methods and allowed senior officials to exchange views on institutional responses and forms of cooperation at regional and international levels and between the public and private sectors.

A proposal for a regional initiative to study patterns of fraud and related money laundering activities is due to be presented during the plenary. It aims to develop a more proactive and effective regional response by drawing on national experience and international expertise.

The proposal focuses on prevention and early warning, information-sharing among competent authorities, financial institutions and digital platforms, and faster tracing of criminal proceeds, including virtual assets. It also seeks to support the recovery and return of funds to victims in accordance with applicable legal frameworks.

The video highlighting the UAE presidency’s achievements featured direct engagement with Syria, Jordan and Palestine to support national efforts and strengthen preparedness and institutional coordination.

The video also highlighted the group’s expanded presence at international forums, including meetings of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Spring Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, the Global Fraud Summit in Vienna, the Cambridge International Symposium on Economic Crime and the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in Abu Dhabi.

It highlighted the group’s first participation in the International Financial Security Olympiad, its support for young talent and stronger cooperation with counterpart regional groups.

The video also covered efforts by the presidency, the Secretariat and the Advisory Committee to improve the governance framework and working procedures and follow up on institutional priorities and projects.