ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Space Academy, under the UAE Space Agency, has selected 16 teams from 11 Arab countries for the incubation phase of the Arab Youth Space Hackathon 2026: Challenge 813.

Over the coming months, the teams will develop solutions that use satellite data and artificial intelligence to address shared sustainability challenges.

Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency, said, “Arab Satellite 813 showed what our region can achieve when it builds space capability together. Challenge 813 applies the same idea to talent. Young innovators from all 22 Arab countries took part, and the teams selected today are working on challenges we share across the region, from water stress in agriculture to the health of our coastlines. Developing talent is a priority of the National Space Strategy 2031, and the Agency’s role is to help close the gap between a promising idea and a solution that can be tested in practice. Incubation is where that work begins.”

Dr. Maged Ismail, Chairman of the Egyptian Space Agency and Chair of the Arab Space Cooperation Group, said, “Arab space cooperation is measured not only by satellites, but also by the minds, capabilities and partnerships that use their data to serve our societies. I call upon the agencies and institutions of the Arab Space Cooperation Group to support these teams through expertise, mentoring, technical resources and opportunities for pilot projects, while building on the success of Challenge 813 to launch further joint Arab initiatives that deliver practical results and sustainable impact.”

Ahmed Al Marzooqi, Partnerships Senior Executive, Arab Youth Center, said, “The participation of young people from across all Arab countries reflects the wealth of talent and innovation in our region. Challenge 813 gives these innovators an opportunity to work together on shared challenges. We look forward to continuing our support for skills development and entrepreneurship, and to connecting promising projects with opportunities for growth and partnership.”

The selected projects span six themes. Four teams work in Precision Agriculture and Crop Intelligence, and four in Sustainable Urban Planning and Smart Cities.

Three teams each work in Marine and Water Security and in Blue Carbon and Mangrove Health. One team works in Climate Resilience and Disaster Recovery, and another in Air Quality and Environmental Intelligence.

Selected projects include BenthosAI from the UAE, which uses Earth observation data to estimate seabed depth and water clarity to support marine monitoring and coastal resource management.

CRTS from Morocco is assessing agricultural water stress through its HyWAP project.

Wise from Lebanon is developing a concept to monitor the spread of water hyacinth and its effects on ecosystems and water resources.

All solutions remain under development, and further technical validation is part of the incubation phase.

Challenge 813 takes its name from Arab Satellite 813, the first joint Arab satellite project and the first Arab satellite with hyperspectral imaging capability, led by the UAE.

The competition attracted 806 participants in 294 teams from all 22 Arab countries, who submitted 83 proofs of concept. Participants worked with Earth observation data, artificial intelligence and geospatial analytics, including GIQ, the national geospatial platform developed by the UAE Space Agency with Space42.

Women led 54.4% of registered teams, and 91.5% of team leaders were aged 35 or younger.

After technical screening, 27 teams pitched their proofs of concept to a panel of 13 judges who assessed innovation, technical feasibility, quality of space-data use, and potential impact. The 16 teams with the highest average scores, comprising 57 participants, advanced to incubation.

The incubation phase, which began on 9th November, will take the teams from proofs of concept (PoCs) to minimum viable products (MVPs), ahead of possible pilot testing.

It includes specialized training in hyperspectral analytics and advanced Earth observation applications, technical and entrepreneurial mentoring, and business model development.

Final presentations, evaluation, and awards will take place in the first quarter of 2027, when the top three teams will be selected.

Hasher Alazeezi, Senior Vice President of Projects Delivery at Space42, said, “The true value of Earth observation data emerges when it helps address real-world challenges and enables better decision-making. Through the GIQ platform and the expertise of our teams, we are working with innovators to develop more mature prototypes, validate their technical feasibility, and explore their potential future applications. The incubation phase is an important link between early-stage innovation and practical implementation.”

Naser Ahmed Alrashedi, Manager of the National Space Academy and Director of the Challenge 813 Program, said, “We launched Challenge 813 with a clear view: space education should not stop at theory, and innovation should not end when competition results are announced. The 83 proofs of concept our participants developed are a foundation to build on. Incubation gives the 16 selected teams the chance to turn their ideas into more mature products and to connect with experts, partners and potential users.”

The UAE Space Agency sponsors the hackathon with support from the National Space Fund. It is organised by the National Space Academy, with Space42 as a strategic execution partner, in collaboration with the Arab Youth Center, the Arab Space Cooperation Group, the Bahrain Space Agency, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, the National Space Science and Technology Center, United Arab Emirates University, Planet, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and other partners.

The event was attended by Salem Butti Al Qubaisi; Dr. Maged Ismail; Hasher Alazeezi; Ahmed Al Marzooqi; and Naser Ahmed Alrashedi, alongside representatives of partner organisations and experts.

The 16 teams joined virtually to present their projects.