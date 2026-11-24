DUBAI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, visited Dubai Founders HQ, where he reviewed its first-year achievements and its role in accelerating the growth of startups and creating new business opportunities.

Launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan in October 2025, Dubai Founders HQ is a joint initiative by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

Established to help entrepreneurs start, build and scale businesses from the city, Dubai Founders HQ connects founders with investors, leading corporates and ecosystem partners, giving startups access to opportunities that are otherwise challenging to reach.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan affirmed that entrepreneurship is a key pillar of Dubai’s economy, given its role in creating opportunities and opening new avenues for growth driven by innovation and creative thinking.

He underlined Dubai’s commitment to supporting the sector, empowering talent and enabling bold ideas to be transformed into sustainable economic value.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the role of entrepreneurs as partners in shaping Dubai’s future development, contributing to more agile and competitive business models and opening up new investment opportunities.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said, “Our ambition goes beyond providing a supportive environment for entrepreneurship to building an integrated ecosystem that transforms ideas into success stories that reach the world from Dubai and contribute to achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. Dubai will remain the most effective launchpad for those with great ambitions to achieve the highest levels of success.”

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was also briefed on the ventures launched by entrepreneurs within Dubai Founders HQ’s community over the past year.

Dubai Founders HQ has helped its members turn ideas into businesses, secure contracts with leading corporates and reach new international customers, accelerating the growth of startups establishing and expanding their businesses from Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied during the visit by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation; and Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME).

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the growth of Dubai Founders HQ’s community, which now comprises more than 800 startups and 2,000 members, supported by a network of over 50 strategic partners.

Startups within the community have collectively raised over AED440 million in funding since October 2025 and have a combined valuation exceeding AED6 billion, according to data verified by MAGNiTT.

Beyond its specialised programmes, Dubai Founders HQ is making Dubai’s wider startup ecosystem more accessible to founders.

Dedicated investor sprints and networking programmes have brought nearly 150 founders into direct dialogue with leading venture capital firms, while more than 450 entrepreneurs have received direct support through 11 specialised programmes.

Its digital Learning Hub has reached over 800 learners through practical courses available in English and Arabic, including the Founder Academy developed in partnership with Noor Sweid from Global Ventures, a venture capital firm.

Through its Corporate Accelerator, delivered in partnership with Plug and Play, 10 startups have signed corporate pilot agreements in one-third of the usual business development timeline, giving them opportunities to work directly with major corporates, test their solutions and develop market-ready products and services.

For aspiring entrepreneurs, Dubai Founders HQ is accelerating the journey from idea to business. In the first cohort of its Entrepreneur Academy, delivered in partnership with Antler, 75% of participants developed and launched a product or website within six weeks, while 20% generated revenue.

Through the Residency programme, 18% of co-founding teams secured pre-seed investment, enabling new ventures to take their first steps towards growth.

For companies looking to scale, Dubai Founders HQ is facilitating access to expertise, investors and international markets.

Through its Unicorn Builder Programme, delivered in partnership with Endeavor, 40 companies have received tailored mentorship from experienced entrepreneurs and global experts, while international founder treks to London and San Francisco have connected Dubai-based startups with potential customers, investors and business leaders.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, said, “Dubai Founders HQ plays a key role in our efforts to foster a business environment that encourages innovation and entrepreneurship, while increasing the contribution of startups to the growth of the digital economy. Its first-year achievements highlight the importance of coordinated efforts to build an ecosystem that attracts talent and high-potential ventures, and translates innovation into economic opportunities that support sustainable growth. Looking ahead, we will focus on expanding the role of startups in developing innovative solutions and technologies that address the needs of key economic sectors, while encouraging the establishment of high-value digital businesses.”

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, said, “Entrepreneurship is a fundamental driver of Dubai’s long-term economic ambitions, cutting across multiple pillars of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, from economic diversification and innovation to investment attraction and talent development. Dubai Founders HQ is a strategic enabler of these ambitions, bringing together founders, investors, corporates and government to accelerate the development of high-growth businesses and translate entrepreneurial ambition into tangible economic impact."

Building on its first-year achievements, Dubai Founders HQ is expanding its focus from connecting founders with opportunities to creating more direct pathways for business growth.

Its key priorities include enhancing access to capital and customers, facilitating international expansion through structured pathways that enable founders to scale their businesses from Dubai into global markets, and developing industry-led innovation clusters that bring together leading corporates, startups and investors to develop solutions to real business challenges.