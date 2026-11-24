DUBAI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), inaugurated the special edition of the Knowledge Summit 2026.

The event, jointly organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under the theme ‘Knowledge: Navigating Crises in a Changing World,’ brought together officials, experts, thought leaders and decision-makers from around the globe to explore ways to advance knowledge and strengthen its role in addressing global challenges.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum highlighted the Knowledge Summit’s contribution to enriching human thought and opening new avenues for innovation.

She noted that the Summit has become a leading global platform, bringing together thought leaders, experts, researchers and decision-makers to share new perspectives on the role of knowledge in addressing global challenges and developing innovative solutions for a more stable and sustainable future.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa said, “In a rapidly changing world, knowledge remains a fundamental necessity and a cornerstone of progress. It helps communities understand the present, anticipate change, adapt and create opportunities. Nations that invest in people and equip them with the tools of science, creativity and critical thinking are better able to meet challenges with confidence and resilience, turning them into opportunities for achievement and leadership.”

She emphasised that countries’ ability to overcome crises and build a more prosperous future is closely linked to their capacity to produce knowledge and apply it to practical solutions.

She also noted that this year’s theme anticipates the needs of the next phase of development and highlights the importance of bringing together global efforts and expertise to address shared challenges, with knowledge as a force for change.

Additionally, H.H. Sheikha Latifa highlighted how Dubai, guided by its leadership’s vision, has set a global example in anticipating change and treating it as an opportunity to shape the future.

This approach reflects the belief that societies draw their strength from nurturing minds, producing knowledge and equipping future generations with the skills to help shape tomorrow.

In his opening speech, Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said, “The special edition of the Summit highlights an ambitious journey that began over a decade ago. Over the years, the Summit has consolidated its position as an international platform that brings together thought leaders, experts, and decision-makers to discuss issues that impact human development. The aim is to harness knowledge as a powerful tool to improve the lives of communities, while playing a pivotal role in shaping policies, directing investments, developing economies, and empowering people to confront challenges and seize new opportunities.”

He added, “Across its editions, the Summit has demonstrated that dialogue on knowledge can go beyond just the exchange of views to nurture a shared understanding of challenges and link expertise with policies, while launching impactful community-centric initiatives. In line with this, MBRF continues to develop the Summit’s diverse pathways, linking its themes to development priorities. We further remain committed to enhancing cooperation in the fields of research and innovation through the Summit, led by a vision to strengthen global knowledge systems, enhance their impact and enable them to keep pace with transformations and address development requirements.”

Dr. Abdallah Al Dardari, Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and Director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Arab States, said, “Our world is faced with diverse challenges, risks and accelerating changes due to conflicts, economic crises, climate threats and rapid transformations in technology and AI. Amid these shifts, we believe that knowledge now serves as a key driver of growth, being integral to societies’ crisis readiness and ability to protect development gains.”

He added, “The Knowledge Summit has established itself as a leading avenue for exchanging ideas as well as building partnerships that translate knowledge into policies and practical solutions. This is the ideal time to focus our efforts on leveraging knowledge to strengthen governments’ ability to make evidence-based decisions, set policy priorities, and direct investments toward building societies that are better prepared for the future. While we may not be able to prevent every crisis, knowledge enables us to build societies that are better prepared to face them, capable of overcoming their challenges and well-positioned to shape a bright future defined by hope and stability.”

During the opening ceremony, UNDP, in partnership with MBRF, announced the results of the 10th edition of the Global Knowledge Index (GKI) 2026.

Covering 195 countries, the GKI is a flexible tool that helps countries manage crises and develop their knowledge strategies.

The UAE ranked first among Arab countries in the GKI, while Switzerland secured first place globally, followed by Singapore and Sweden.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honoured the winners of the ninth Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award (MBRKA) 2026.

In the Individuals category, the award was presented to Henry Snaith, Professor of Physics at the University of Oxford, United Kingdom, and Sir Partha Dasgupta, Professor Emeritus of Economics at the University of Cambridge.

In the Institutions and Organisations category, the award was presented to the GREEN Olympiad, an initiative by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), India.

The Summit will also see the launch of ‘Knowledge: Navigating Crises in a Changing World,’ a report linking GKI findings to proactive, resilient approaches to disasters and crises.

It marks a strategic shift in the application of the GKI, highlighting how knowledge helps societies respond to crises, anticipate them, and mitigate their impact.

Four policy briefs addressing key development challenges will also be launched. Each draws on a policy roundtable held during the Knowledge Summit 2025, bringing together expert insights, the latest international evidence, and practical recommendations for policymakers.

The updated Knowledge4All portal will mark another milestone for the Knowledge Project. Featuring a modern design and a more accessible, flexible user experience, the portal brings together the Project’s services, initiatives, and knowledge products in one digital destination, simplifying access to knowledge content, reports, services, and resources.

The Summit’s diverse sessions explored strategies to address key global issues and challenges affecting the future of societies.

These included the readiness of future governments to confront crises in a changing world, future skills in the new economy, the role of artificial intelligence in supporting decision-making and responding to changing circumstances, and the importance of strengthening food and water security and supply chain resilience.

Discussions also centred on the future of education amid rapid global change, as well as ways to counter media disinformation and ensure access to reliable information.