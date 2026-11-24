ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with members of the Emirati Children’s Parliament (ECP) on the sidelines of the opening of the fourth ordinary session of the 18th legislative chapter of the Federal National Council (FNC).

Sheikh Mohammed urged the young parliamentarians to aim high and recognise their important role in shaping the UAE’s future.

He encouraged them to pursue knowledge, engage in constructive dialogue and embrace their responsibilities towards the nation. He emphasised that their voices matter and that their ideas, ambitions and creativity will help shape the country’s development.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid took a commemorative photo with ECP members, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council; and Al Reem bint Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, congratulated members of the Emirati Children’s Parliament on the opening of its second legislative chapter (2026–2028).

She highlighted the national responsibility entrusted to them as parliamentarians, urging them to live up to that trust by representing the aspirations of their peers, voicing their concerns and needs, and proposing ideas and initiatives that enhance their quality of life and future prospects.

In an address delivered on her behalf by Al Falasi during the opening session, Sheikha Fatima encouraged members to use their knowledge and abilities to serve the nation and contribute to its development and prosperity.

She emphasised that nations are built on the awareness, dedication and initiative of their people, and the shared belief that everyone has a role to play in shaping the future.

She highlighted the Parliament’s role in promoting active citizenship and encouraged members to follow the UAE leadership’s example of dedication, responsibility and commitment to serving the nation.

She expressed confidence in their ability to take initiative, work together and contribute to building a more prosperous future for the UAE.

Addressing the opening session, Ghobash expressed his appreciation to the UAE leadership for its commitment to preparing future generations and to Sheikha Fatima for her pioneering vision and continued efforts to support and empower children.

Ghobash encouraged ECP members to engage in constructive dialogue, express their ideas with confidence and represent the aspirations of their peers.

He stressed that the Parliament’s success would depend on its members’ awareness, sense of responsibility and confidence, as well as the willingness of institutions and officials to listen to their views and act on their ideas.