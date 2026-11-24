DUBAI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- In a step towards strengthening family stability and enhancing quality of life, the Community Development Authority in Dubai (CDA), in collaboration with the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR), has launched the ‘Family Pathways’ initiative.

The initiative seeks to strengthen the support available to Dubai Government employees and their families, recognising the importance of family wellbeing to personal, professional and social development, in line with the objectives of the ‘Year of the Family’ 2026.

Introduced as part of the benefits extended to Dubai Government employees through the Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme, the initiative advances the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 by promoting family stability and supporting a healthy balance between professional and family life.

The initiative adopts a proactive approach to family empowerment through a specialised training and awareness programme tailored to the needs of families at different stages of life. Its three pathways focus on preparing individuals for marriage and starting a family, strengthening family relationships and promoting work-life balance, and supporting single-parent families in addressing social and everyday challenges.

The programme aims to reinforce family cohesion, enhance employees’ quality of life and contribute to improved workplace productivity.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, said that family stability and quality of life are fundamental to social development.

She noted that the ‘Family Pathways’ initiative reflects CDA’s commitment to developing proactive programmes that strengthen families’ capabilities, support their members at different stages of life, and reinforce family cohesion and balance.

She said, “We are committed to equipping families with the knowledge and skills that enable them to build balanced relationships and navigate challenges with awareness and confidence. We do so through programmes that combine awareness, preparation and guidance, respond to evolving family needs, and strengthen families’ ability to adapt to life’s transitions and achieve long-term stability.”

She added, “The initiative aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the Dubai Family-Friendly Strategy by strengthening family stability and integrating government efforts to create a supportive environment that enhances family quality of life. Investing in families is an investment in social cohesion, sustainable development and our ability to build confident generations who actively contribute to the development journey.”

Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director-General of Dubai Government Human Resources Department, said, “‘Family Pathways’ reflects the commitment of Dubai Government entities to supporting employees across all aspects of their lives, recognising the importance of family stability in enhancing their performance and contributions in the workplace.

“We believe that people are central to building a more agile and sustainable government, and that family stability enables employees to be more innovative and productive. We are therefore committed to introducing initiatives that extend support beyond the workplace, helping employees balance their professional and family responsibilities at every stage of life.”

He added, “Our cooperation with CDA on this initiative builds on our efforts to enhance the quality of working life and wellbeing of Dubai Government employees. It also reflects the vision of our leadership, which places people and families at the heart of its priorities, with the aim of building a cohesive society and a government workforce capable of shaping the future.”

The initiative targets Dubai Government employees, including young people preparing for marriage, established families and single-parent families, through three specialised pathways.

The first pathway, ‘Build a Family’, focuses on preparing young people for marriage by deepening their understanding of its religious, health and social dimensions. It covers psychological preparation, choosing a life partner, digital balance and financial literacy, while introducing participants to government benefits and incentives that support family formation.

The second pathway, ‘Strengthen Family Stability’, supports established families by developing communication skills between spouses, promoting work-life balance, enhancing parenting skills, and encouraging family planning and closer ties among immediate and extended family members.

The third pathway, ‘Overcome Challenges’, focuses on supporting single-parent families through programmes that promote family planning and financial and social empowerment, while equipping them with the skills to navigate challenges. It also raises awareness of the legal and social aspects of life after divorce, including visitation and custody arrangements.

The programme will be delivered through a series of lectures, workshops, interactive sessions and awareness activities, with the participation of specialists from government entities and specialised institutions.

Digital platforms and community facilities will also be used to broaden engagement, ensure effective outreach and address employees’ diverse needs.

On the sidelines of the launch, CDA and DGHR signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement joint initiatives aligned with Dubai’s Social Sector Strategy.

The MoU aims to strengthen cooperation and coordination between the two entities in developing and implementing family-focused programmes and initiatives for Dubai Government employees. These efforts will contribute to strengthening family stability and cohesion, supporting work-life balance and enhancing quality of life.

The MoU establishes a framework for coordination, knowledge exchange and joint implementation of priority initiatives. This will enhance integration across government entities, expand the range of programmes and services available to employees and their families, and support the achievement of Dubai’s social development objectives.

The initiative is led by CDA, in strategic partnership with DGHR, and with the participation of several government entities, including Dubai Courts, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, Dubai Digital Authority and Dubai Health, alongside specialised centres and institutions, including Sage Clinics and Aman Wellness Centre. This collaborative approach brings together expertise and expands the range of family, psychological, social and health support available to families.

The programme will also provide the necessary arrangements and services for People of Determination, ensuring easy access to programme content and activities and supporting their full and active participation.