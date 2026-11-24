ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Conference on Occupational Health and Inclusion of People of Determination (ICOCH26) commenced today in Abu Dhabi, bringing together leading experts, specialists, researchers and representatives of relevant institutions from the UAE and around the world.

Organised by Zayed Authority for People of Determination and the Emirates Occupational Health and Community Health Society, the conference provides a specialised international scientific and professional platform to explore the future of healthy, safe and inclusive workplaces.

The opening session featured addresses by Abdullah Abdulalee Al Humaidan, Acting Director-General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination; Professor Dr. Nahyan Hilal, Chairman of the Emirates Occupational Health and Community Health Society; Dr. Durra Al Balushi, Acting Executive Director of the Public Health Sector at Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, representing Dr. Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Centre; and Dr. Fatma Al Jasmi, Dean of the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at United Arab Emirates University.

Al Humaidan emphasised that the UAE has placed people at the heart of its development journey, building a society that provides everyone with opportunities to participate and contribute to shaping the future.

He noted that People of Determination are active partners in development and productivity, stressing that their empowerment requires more than providing employment opportunities and extends to creating safe and inclusive workplaces that accommodate their individual needs, invest in their abilities and support their professional development.

He explained that occupational health and inclusion are complementary priorities, with diverse abilities representing a source of strength and added value for productivity and innovation.

Al Humaidan highlighted the Authority’s efforts to promote occupational health and safety through regular evacuation drills, first aid workshops, awareness and training programmes, and the development of an evacuation guide for People of Determination to enhance institutional preparedness during emergencies.

He also highlighted the Authority’s “Our Determination for Your Safety” initiative, which aims to strengthen the participation of People of Determination in promoting safety and prevention.

The initiative witnessed the registration of the first volunteer from among People of Determination to raise awareness of occupational health and safety procedures, alongside awareness workshops held at Abu Dhabi community majalis.

Hilal underscored the importance of Abu Dhabi hosting an international conference combining occupational health and inclusion, noting that the participation of global experts reflects confidence in the UAE’s capabilities and its advanced model for developing occupational health systems.

He stressed the importance of integrating scientific and professional expertise and exchanging international experiences to develop policies and practices that protect workers’ health, safety and well-being.

He added that the conference represents an important milestone in the UAE’s efforts to host the International Congress on Occupational Health in 2033, which would mark its first edition in the Middle East.

Al Balushi emphasised that inclusive occupational health is founded on protecting workers’ health, enhancing their well-being and creating workplaces that accommodate their diverse abilities and needs.

She explained that Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, through the Abu Dhabi Occupational Safety and Health System and in cooperation with government entities and partners, works to identify risks, strengthen preventive measures and continuously improve workplace safety standards.

She also highlighted the importance of early screening, preventive interventions and the responsible use of technology and artificial intelligence to advance occupational health services and improve accessibility, while engaging People of Determination in shaping the future of work.

Al Jasmi emphasised the importance of prevention and early intervention in promoting community health, noting that the College of Medicine and Health Sciences focuses on introducing medical students to early diagnosis and healthcare interventions from the initial stages of their education.

The conference features a comprehensive scientific and practical programme comprising 21 scientific sessions over two days, seven specialised workshops, an accompanying exhibition and four segments showcasing the success stories of People of Determination.

The scientific sessions address the development of occupational health systems, accessible workplaces, prevention and early screening, occupational health interventions, extending working lives, mental health promotion, and the application of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

Discussions also cover data governance, ethical frameworks and future policies supporting inclusive workplaces.

The workshops address oral health, general health and well-being for People of Determination, healthy workplaces, occupational safety, industrial hygiene and mental health promotion, alongside the importance of engaging People of Determination in developing policies and practices supporting professional inclusion.

The accompanying exhibition showcases specialised practices and experiences, while dedicated segments highlight the achievements of People of Determination and the impact of supportive environments on their participation in work and community life.

The conference is organised in collaboration with strategic partners ADNOC, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre and ADNEC Events, reflecting integrated national efforts to strengthen occupational health systems and promote inclusion across professional sectors.

The event also supports the UAE’s bid to host the International Congress on Occupational Health 2033 (ICOH 2033), showcasing the country’s expertise, advanced infrastructure and institutional and scientific partnerships.

The Board of the International Commission on Occupational Health (ICOH) is scheduled to meet in Rome on 2nd December, 2026, to review bids submitted by countries seeking to host the 2033 congress, marking an important milestone in the UAE’s candidacy.

The conference reflects the UAE’s vision of building a more inclusive and sustainable society, strengthening health and quality-of-life systems, and fostering workplaces that enable everyone to participate and contribute productively.