ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal National Council (FNC) held its first procedural and second sittings of the fourth ordinary session of the 18th legislative chapter on Tuesday, 24th November, at Zayed Hall in its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, chaired by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the FNC.

The Council approved a draft federal law linking the Union General Budget and the budgets of independent federal entities for fiscal year 2027, in the presence of Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs.

During the first sitting, Ghobash expressed, on his behalf and that of the Council, sincere gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for inaugurating the fourth ordinary session of the 18th legislative chapter, reflecting the deep integration and cooperation among the country's authorities.

During its second sitting, the FNC approved the draft federal law concerning the Union General Budget and the budgets of independent federal entities for fiscal year 2027, totalling AED90.1 billion.

The budget reflects the UAE's vision of achieving fiscal balance between revenues and expenditure and directing resources towards improving quality of life and investing in sustainable development for future generations.

The Council reviewed the distribution of allocations across key sectors in the 2027 budget, with more than one-third earmarked for social development and pensions.

Public services received AED33.3 billion to support the development of digital services, simplify procedures and leverage artificial intelligence technologies to enhance government efficiency.

The education sector was allocated AED16.8 billion, covering public and university education, to support knowledge and skills development, improve curricula and technical education pathways, and enhance the readiness of teachers and students for a rapidly changing world, contributing to the preparation of qualified national talent.

The budget also allocated AED5.9 billion to healthcare to support the delivery of more advanced, preventive and proactive medical services, expand the use of smart solutions in service delivery and address future requirements.

The housing sector received AED3.9 billion to continue efforts to provide suitable housing for citizens through support programmes, grants and housing facilities.

A further AED3.3 billion was allocated to social affairs to support families, develop the social support system and strengthen coordination among relevant entities.

The budget earmarked AED10.7 billion for public order and public safety affairs, while AED7 billion was allocated to national readiness and defence to strengthen the capabilities of the national system in protecting the country and maintaining its security and stability.

Economic affairs received AED2.1 billion to support competitiveness, innovation, the development of the investment environment and the continuation of national projects, including space projects.

An allocation of AED1.1 billion was made for culture and the arts to strengthen national identity, preserve heritage and reinforce the authentic values of Emirati society.

Environmental protection received AED509.2 million to support the conservation of natural resources and enhance their sustainability for future generations.