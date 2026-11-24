DUBAI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, has launched ATHAR, a sustainable entrepreneurship ecosystem aimed at supporting entrepreneurs and businesses in the UAE in developing innovative solutions to reduce emissions, minimise resource waste and enhance sustainable food production.

The ecosystem supports young people and entrepreneurs in transforming their ideas into commercially viable and scalable products and services by connecting them with government entities, universities and the private sector.

It enables entrepreneurs to develop prototypes and test their solutions in cooperation with end users, helping assess their environmental and economic viability and attract investment to expand their adoption.

SEE Institute, a partner in the ecosystem, hosted the launch and accompanying ATHAR Exhibition at The Sustainable City in Dubai as part of UAE Innovation Month, “UAE Innovates”.

Al Dahak said the launch reflects the UAE’s investment in the capabilities of young people and entrepreneurs to develop technologies supporting the country’s journey towards achieving net zero by 2050, optimising resource use, reducing waste and enhancing production efficiency.

She added that successful sustainable entrepreneurship depends on addressing end users’ needs, highlighting the importance of testing innovations under real-world conditions to demonstrate their viability and encourage wider adoption, particularly in agriculture and food security.

Faris Saeed, Founder and President of SEE Institute, said translating innovation into tangible economic, environmental and social impact is fundamental to building a sustainable and competitive economy, stressing the importance of integrating scientific research, entrepreneurship and practical application.

He added that the partnership with the ministry through ATHAR empowers entrepreneurs to establish businesses capable of addressing environmental challenges, strengthening economic competitiveness and creating lasting value for society.

During her visit to The Sustainable City, Al Dahak toured SEE Institute’s facilities, the Bedayat Incubator and the ATHAR Exhibition, meeting entrepreneurs and student teams to review their projects and discuss opportunities for testing their technologies and identifying potential partners.

The exhibition featured 12 startups and entrepreneurial ventures across various sectors and stages of development, with strong representation from Emirati founders.

Featured innovations included artificial intelligence (AI) applications in agriculture and resource conservation solutions developed through programmes including AgriBoost, jointly run by the National Agriculture Centre and the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa).