SHARJAH, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- BEEAH has announced the appointment of Building Co. (BEST) L.L.C. to deliver a major AED175 million infrastructure works package for Khalid Bin Sultan City, its flagship real estate development in Sharjah.

The appointment marks the latest milestone in the development of the wider masterplan, with the infrastructure works scheduled for completion in Q4 2028.

Covering approximately 345,500 m², the infrastructure works span Orbits A, B and G within Phase 1 of Khalid Bin Sultan City, as well as site-wide facilities.

The agreement was signed at BEEAH Headquarters in Sharjah by Nada Taryam, Chief Executive Officer of Real Estate at BEEAH, and Ahlam Omar Al Ameri, Vice Chairman of Building Co. (BEST) L.L.C., in the presence of Sheikh Tariq Bin Faisal Al Qasimi, Chairman of Building Co. (BEST) L.L.C., and Khaled Al Huraimel, Group Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of BEEAH.

The infrastructure works will encompass sewerage and stormwater networks, potable and firefighting water systems, irrigation and gas networks, road works, and centralised domestic and fire water tanks and pumping stations.

The sewerage network will connect to the Sewage Treatment Plant, which will also support irrigation of landscaped areas, while the stormwater system will incorporate catch basins, pipelines, attenuation tanks and outfall structures.

Sustainability measures include a target to treat all wastewater generated on site, with the recovered treated effluent reused for landscape irrigation, and 100% capture of stormwater for groundwater aquifer recharge.

The specifications will also support the use of recycled aggregates, while EV charging points will be provided for visitors.

Nada Taryam, Chief Executive Officer – Real Estate at BEEAH, said, “Our ambition for Khalid Bin Sultan City is to create a community that enhances quality of life by putting people at the centre of how it is planned and delivered. This infrastructure will form the backbone of the development, supporting connectivity, liveability and access to the essential systems that residents will rely on every day. As we advance the masterplan, our focus is on creating a place that supports wellbeing and delivers lasting value for its residents.”

Appointed to undertake the infrastructure works, Building Co. (BEST) L.L.C. brings more than five decades of experience in the UAE construction sector. Operating in the country since 1975, the company holds ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications and has delivered residential, healthcare and public infrastructure projects across the UAE, including significant developments in Sharjah. BEST is also currently delivering the Marash Roundabout in Kalba.

Elie Zgheib, Managing Director of Building Co. (BEST) L.L.C., said, “We are proud to continue our relationship with BEEAH through this important infrastructure package for Khalid Bin Sultan City. With decades of construction experience in the UAE, including extensive delivery across Sharjah, BEST looks forward to applying its engineering capabilities to a project with a clear long-term vision. We are committed to delivering the works safely, efficiently and to the standards required to support the development of this future community.”

Separately, the early works at Khalid Bin Sultan City, initiated in June 2026 and encompassing site preparation and earthworks, have now been completed. This key construction milestone marked the project’s transition from planning into physical development and prepared the site for the infrastructure and construction works that will advance the wider masterplan. The project and its construction remain on track for delivery.

Concept master-planned by Zaha Hadid Architects, Khalid Bin Sultan City is envisioned as a climate-smart, people-centred development bringing together residential, commercial and lifestyle components. Its wider masterplan integrates smart infrastructure, sustainable mobility, pedestrian-friendly public spaces and connected natural environments, with walkable neighbourhoods designed to support wellbeing, liveability and community connection.

The development is progressing amid continued growth in Sharjah’s real estate sector, which recorded AED46.8 billion in transactions during the first nine months of 2026, up 5.6% year on year, while the total number of transactions rose by 14%.