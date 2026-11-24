SHARJAH, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry celebrated the 50th anniversary of its establishment today during a ceremony held at the headquarters of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

The ceremony honoured former chairmen and vice chairmen, former secretaries-general and their assistants, alongside strategic partners, in recognition of their contributions to strengthening the federation’s role in serving the UAE’s business community.

The ceremony was attended by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Vice Chairman of UAE Chambers and Chairman of SCCI; Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Chamber; Mohamed Ali Musabbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber; Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, First Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI); Dr. Ali Mohammed Al Mulla, Vice Chairman of Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Humaid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of UAE Chambers; and Ahmed Juma Al Qaizi, Assistant Secretary-General of UAE Chambers.

Several chamber board members, directors-general, government officials and representatives of partner organisations also attended.

The ceremony featured a video presentation highlighting the federation’s milestones and achievements over five decades, alongside a tour of the UAE Chambers Platforms, showcasing the history and economic and institutional development of the country’s chambers of commerce and industry.

Al Owais said the golden jubilee represents an important milestone in recognising five decades of institutional development and cooperation among the UAE’s chambers, consolidating the federation’s position as a unified platform representing the interests of the business community.

He highlighted the federation’s pivotal role in supporting the private sector and expanding its contribution to economic development by strengthening coordination with federal and local government entities and addressing procedural and regulatory challenges.

Al Owais commended the contributions of federal ministries and institutions, including the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) and DP World.

Bin Salem said the anniversary reflects a continuous journey of institutional development and adaptation to economic transformations, highlighting efforts to strengthen the private sector’s role in the national economy and expand local and international partnerships.

He also highlighted the development of sectoral and permanent committees, including the International Chamber of Commerce – United Arab Emirates (ICC-UAE) and the Emirates Businesswomen Council (UAEBWC).

Bin Salem noted the federation’s ongoing efforts to expand its regional and international partnerships through membership and cooperation with prominent economic organisations, including the Federation of GCC Chambers (FGCCC), the Union of Arab Chambers, the Arab Labour Organisation (ALO), the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD), the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the International Organisation of Employers and joint Arab-foreign chambers of commerce.

He added that the federation’s 82 joint business councils, alongside reciprocal trade missions, serve as key instruments for strengthening economic, trade and investment relations, promoting opportunities in UAE markets and supporting the international expansion of Emirati businesses.