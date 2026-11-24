ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA) concluded its 52nd General Assembly meeting today, hosted by the National Media Authority in Abu Dhabi, during which participants discussed priorities for developing the federation, strengthening cooperation among member agencies and expanding their presence in the international media landscape.

The meeting discussed the federation's roadmap for 2026–2030, proposals to develop its website and training institute, the training programme for 2027, projects to enhance editorial standards, and organisational and financial affairs.

Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the National Media Authority and President of FANA, affirmed that the next phase requires building on the consensus reached during the meeting and translating shared priorities into tangible outcomes that strengthen the federation's standing and benefit its members.

He said, "We hope the relocation of the federation's headquarters to Abu Dhabi will mark a new beginning that strengthens its role and opens broader prospects for joint Arab media cooperation. We look forward to continuing this journey in collaboration with all member agencies."

Al Shehhi added, "We will work together to strengthen the federation's ability to serve its members and represent their aspirations, while building on their expertise to expand their international presence. Our ambition is a stronger federation that contributes to shaping the future of media, and more influential news agencies that give our societies and experiences greater visibility worldwide."

The Secretary-General of the National Media Authority and President of FANA expressed his gratitude to the General Secretariat, participating delegations and everyone who contributed to organising the meeting, commending the spirit of cooperation and responsibility that characterised its proceedings.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the General Assembly approved a number of resolutions concerning organisational and administrative affairs.