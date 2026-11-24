DUBAI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- flydubai has selected Sitecore as its Digital Experience Platform to enhance user experiences across its digital channels and support its growing customer base.

The selection comes during a period of sustained growth for flydubai, which has built a network of more than 120 destinations across 57 countries and operates a fleet of 100 aircraft.

Sitecore’s technology will be implemented across five of flydubai’s digital channels, including flydubai.com, holidays.flydubai.com and the flydubai app, to deliver a refreshed front-end experience.

The platform will also provide greater consistency across digital touchpoints, whether customers are browsing the website or using the app, while enabling flydubai to introduce new features and enhancements more quickly as customer needs evolve.

Jeyhun Efendi, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said, “Our digital transformation programme is centred on elevating the customer experience and making every interaction with flydubai effortless, personal and dependable. The selection of Sitecore will strengthen our digital capabilities as our network grows and give us the flexibility to introduce new experiences in line with our customers’ changing needs and our own long-term growth strategy."

Sitecore’s platform brings content management and personalisation capabilities together, with AI-assisted tools that will help flydubai’s teams create and manage content more efficiently across different markets and languages.

Horizontal Digital, a Sitecore Diamond Partner, has been appointed to lead the implementation.

Jason Cumine, President EMEA, Sitecore, said, “Airlines operate in amongst the most demanding digital environments of any industry, and customers expect a personalised experience wherever they engage. flydubai has grown at a remarkable pace, and its personalised approach to product and service is central to the brand. We are proud to work with flydubai and Horizontal Digital to deliver that same superior brand promise in its digital experiences, supporting one of the region’s most dynamic airlines as it leads the way in using digital transformation to enhance the passenger experience."

Sabin Ephrem, CEO, Horizontal Digital, added, “flydubai serves a remarkably diverse community of travellers across cultures, countries and languages, and this project brings personalisation and multilingual content together to shape every visit around the traveller. Working in close partnership with flydubai and Sitecore, we’re drawing on everything we’ve learned delivering digital experiences to set a new benchmark for what customers can expect from an airline of the future."