ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, held a series of bilateral meetings with tourism ministers from Egypt, Brazil, Argentina and Nigeria to explore avenues for strengthening cooperation and advancing partnerships in tourism promotion, investment and the exchange of expertise.

The meetings were held on the sidelines of the UAE’s hosting of the 127th session of the UN Tourism Executive Council in Abu Dhabi from 23rd to 25th November, 2026, with the participation of representatives of member states and international tourism organisations.

Brazil chairs the UN Tourism Executive Council in 2026, further underscoring the importance of coordination and cooperation between the two countries in advancing UN Tourism’s work and international tourism priorities.

Bin Touq affirmed that the UAE continues to build effective tourism partnerships with countries around the world, guided by the directives of its wise leadership.

This approach reflects the country's recognition of the sector’s importance as a key driver of growth and a bridge for economic and investment cooperation, as well as cultural exchange.

He added, “We are committed to further expanding cooperation with our partners to diversify tourism products and experiences, enhance hospitality services and strengthen connectivity between destinations.”

He also highlighted the importance of leveraging advanced technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to develop tourism services and enhance visitor experiences.

The Minister of Economy and Tourism further emphasised the need for closer integration between the public and private sectors to capitalise on available opportunities and develop joint projects and initiatives that strengthen the tourism sector’s competitiveness and support its sustainable growth.

He noted that expanding these partnerships and exchanging expertise and successful experiences support the development of destinations and enhance their competitiveness. This contributes to achieving the objectives of the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031 and reinforces the UAE’s position as a leading global destination for sustainable tourism.

Bin Touq met with Sherif Fathi, Egypt’s Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, to discuss avenues for strengthening tourism cooperation between the two countries, including the joint promotion of destinations; exchanging expertise and best practices in tourism product development and destination management; and exploring new opportunities for cooperation in tourism investment, hospitality and the organisation of joint events and initiatives.

The meeting also explored ways to strengthen coordination between the two countries’ tourism sectors, leverage their historical, cultural and natural assets, enhance the attractiveness of their destinations and attract more visitors from regional and international markets.

Strengthening tourism cooperation with Brazil

In a separate meeting, Bin Touq and Gustavo Costa Feliciano, Minister of Tourism of the Federative Republic of Brazil and Chair of the UN Tourism Executive Council for 2026, discussed ways to strengthen tourism cooperation between the two countries, expand joint destination promotion, increase mutual tourism flows and explore opportunities to attract investment in tourism projects and infrastructure.

The meeting also explored opportunities to leverage advanced technologies and AI solutions to develop tourism experiences, enhance the efficiency of hospitality services and boost the competitiveness of the tourism sectors in both countries.

The two sides also discussed opportunities to strengthen air connectivity and expand private sector participation in developing joint tourism initiatives and projects.

Reflecting the growing tourism flows between the two countries, hotel establishments in the UAE welcomed approximately 165,000 Brazilian visitors in 2025.

Bin Touq’s meeting with Daniel Scioli, Argentina’s Secretary of Tourism, Sports and Environment, examined opportunities to expand cooperation in cultural and sports tourism and develop joint programmes and events that leverage the tourism assets of both countries, enrich visitor experiences and boost tourism flows between them.

Bin Touq highlighted the importance of continued coordination with public and private sector partners in Argentina’s tourism and travel sectors to develop joint initiatives and translate available opportunities into practical projects.

He also underscored the pivotal role of stronger air connectivity between the two countries in stimulating visitor flows and unlocking broader opportunities for tourism investment and cooperation between their business communities.

Bin Touq also met with Hannatu Musa Musawa, Nigeria’s Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, to discuss ways to strengthen tourism cooperation in destination promotion, the development of tourism products and experiences, and the use of cultural and creative industries to create distinctive visitor experiences.

The two sides also discussed opportunities to attract joint investment in tourism projects and infrastructure and make greater use of the tourism assets of both countries.