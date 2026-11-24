DUBAI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Twenty-seven Zayed University students in Dubai are celebrating the 55th Eid Al Etihad through 44 artworks reflecting national identity from contemporary creative perspectives, as part of the exhibition Between Languages: Bilingualism in the UAE, organised by the university in collaboration with the Queen Elizabeth 2 (QE2) at Port Rashid in Dubai.

The exhibition, which runs until 31st December, explores the relationship between language, culture and Emirati identity, highlighting the role of young people in enriching the UAE’s cultural landscape and using art to express its heritage and future aspirations.

The artworks explore the interplay between Arabic and English through creative experiments in typography and visual composition, examining intersections between letterforms, structures and writing directions, reflecting art’s ability to foster cross-cultural communication and express identity and belonging.

Salama Al Kaabi, Director of the Communications and Media Department at Zayed University, said the exhibition reflects the university’s role in preparing a generation capable of contributing to society, expressing its identity and shaping its future.

She stressed the importance of providing students with opportunities to present their creative perspectives beyond the academic environment and strengthen their presence in the UAE’s cultural landscape.

Al Kaabi added that the exhibition holds particular significance as the UAE celebrates its 55th Eid Al Etihad, reflecting young people’s ability to express their cultural heritage through creative approaches that combine pride in national identity with openness to the world.

The artworks highlight the status of Arabic as the UAE’s official language and a bearer of its heritage and values, alongside the role of English in global communication, reflecting the experiences of a generation growing up in a multilingual and multicultural environment.

The exhibition forms part of Zayed University’s efforts to empower young talent, enhance students’ contributions to cultural and artistic content, and harness their creative abilities to serve society and advance the UAE’s cultural development.