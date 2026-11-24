SHARJAH, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Noble Quran & Sunnah Establishment (SNQSE) honoured 74 female finalists in the Senior Citizens and Quran-Memorising Mother categories of the 29th Sharjah Award for the Holy Quran and Sunnah, who reached the final rounds but did not place among the top five.

The ceremony, held at the Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah, recognised 43 finalists in the Senior Citizens category and 31 in the Quran-Memorising Mother category for their commitment to memorising the Holy Quran.

The initiative reflects SNQSE's commitment to recognising all finalists and supports the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which regards the Holy Quran as a source of guidance and a safeguard of identity and values.

Honourees received certificates and commemorative gifts. The ceremony was attended by SNQSE board members, including Aisha Al Huweidi and Amal Al Qasimi, who commended the participants' high standards.

Mohammed Bin Hilal Group, the event sponsor, was also honoured for providing gifts to participants as part of its community partnership supporting the establishment's programmes.

The recognition promotes appreciation, perseverance and discipline, while highlighting the symbolic role of Quran-memorising mothers and senior citizens in Emirati society and in passing Quranic values to future generations.