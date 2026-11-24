DUBAI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Crescent Enterprises, a leading global, diversified business headquartered in the UAE, has been ranked number one in the UAE for corporate support of startups by StartupBlink, a global startup ecosystem research platform, recognising the company’s long-standing role in investing in and supporting entrepreneurs and high-growth businesses.

StartupBlink’s Corporate Startup Activity Index benchmarks corporate engagement with startups across more than 1,100 companies in over 70 countries and 280 cities.

Across venture investment, business creation and founder support, Crescent Enterprises has worked with 24 startups through programmes and investments, while associated companies have raised a combined US$2.3 billion over the past decade.

More than US$213 million has also been deployed in startup investments through CE-Ventures and partnership programmes.

Tushar Singhvi, Deputy CEO and Head of Investments at Crescent Enterprises, said, “For us, supporting startups has always been grounded in the same investment discipline we bring to every business: backing strong founders addressing meaningful opportunities and then working closely with them as they scale. Capital is important, but founders also need access to markets, networks, operating expertise and partners who understand the challenges of building a business over the long term.

“Being ranked first in the UAE is particularly meaningful because of the quality and ambition of the entrepreneurial ecosystem around us. It reinforces our commitment to continue identifying promising businesses, supporting founders through different stages of growth and connecting them to opportunities from the UAE into regional and global markets.”

The recognition comes as corporate participation in startup ecosystems is being measured at a significantly greater scale.

The UAE continues to develop as an important centre for entrepreneurship and innovation, supported by its international connectivity and business environment.

StartupBlink’s current ecosystem data identifies five UAE cities among its global top 1,000 and estimates the combined value of the country’s startup ecosystem at US$79.2 billion.

StartupBlink’s Corporate Startup Activity Index evaluates corporate startup activity globally, including corporate investment, startup programmes and other forms of engagement between established companies and entrepreneurial businesses.

The 2026 edition represents a significant expansion of the index, allowing corporate activity to be compared across companies, industries, countries and cities.