DUBAI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) revealed that Dubai welcomed 9.68 million international overnight visitors during the first 10 months of 2026, including 1.15 million in October, its highest monthly total since February.

The figures were announced during DET’s biannual City Briefing, held today at Dubai Opera, bringing together representatives of the tourism, hospitality, aviation, events, retail, attractions and food and beverage (F&B) sectors, alongside government partners and media representatives, to review growth priorities for 2027 in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.

The briefing focused on enhancing tourism services, encouraging repeat visitation, diversifying source markets, stimulating demand through major events and expanding public-private partnerships, while harnessing culture, heritage, innovation, health and sport to develop tourism experiences.

DET reviewed the results of its A Dubai Invite initiative, which attracted more than 73,000 visitors by encouraging residents to invite friends and relatives to experience the emirate. Support from participating hotels, restaurants and attractions enabled DET to more than triple the initiative’s initial capacity.

The briefing also highlighted Dubai Access Club, developed in cooperation with GDRFA Dubai, DET and private-sector partners including Emirates, Majid Al Futtaim, Accor and Visa.

The invitation-only programme offers a five-year membership, exclusive destination benefits and a five-year multiple-entry tourist visa, subject to eligibility and visa approval, encouraging repeat visitation and strengthening visitors’ connections with Dubai.

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said successful partnerships have been fundamental to Dubai’s tourism growth, highlighting stakeholders’ ability to adapt to changing circumstances, strengthen cooperation and continue investing in future opportunities.

He emphasised that, under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the emirate continues to build on its achievements and consolidate its position as a leading global tourism destination.

Kazim noted that priorities for 2027 include intensifying global marketing campaigns, strengthening Dubai’s presence in established and emerging markets, diversifying international source markets and enhancing the quality and consistency of visitor experiences.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), highlighted the role of festivals, sporting and business events, and cultural experiences in attracting visitors, promoting community participation and sustaining tourism demand throughout the year.

He noted that the transition from the 10th Dubai Fitness Challenge to the 32nd Dubai Shopping Festival reflects the integration of Dubai’s events calendar and its ability to attract new audiences across different seasons.

A discussion brought together Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation and Vice Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, and Al Khaja, exploring the role of innovation, longevity, well-being and sport in shaping Dubai’s future.

The session reviewed plans for reopening the Museum of the Future, opportunities for healthcare innovation, preventive lifestyles and specialist business events, alongside preparations for the Dubai Sports Council Awards and World Sports Summit.

The 10th Dubai Fitness Challenge, running from 31st October to 29th November, has witnessed record participation, with Dubai Ride attracting 41,836 cyclists, a 3.7 percent increase from 40,327 participants in 2025, while Dubai Run attracted a record of more than 310,000 runners.

The challenge also features Dubai Stand Up Paddle, Dubai Yoga and various sporting activities, strengthening the emirate’s appeal as a destination for sport, health and wellness.

Ayisha Khansaheb, Director of Al Fahidi Fort and Specialised Museums at Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), highlighted developments at Al Fahidi Fort, alongside upcoming seasonal cultural activities, walking tours and heritage programmes extending into 2027.

She also highlighted opportunities for cooperation with hotel operators, tour organisers and destination management companies to integrate authentic Emirati cultural and heritage experiences into visitor itineraries.

Culture will feature prominently during the 32nd Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), running from 4th December, 2026, to 17th January, 2027, bringing together shopping, entertainment, gastronomy and cultural experiences across the emirate.

The briefing also reviewed the role of major international exhibitions and business events, including Arabian Travel Market, GITEX Global and GITEX TechCation, alongside continued investment in events infrastructure, hospitality and international air connectivity.

Participants were briefed on upcoming hotel projects, seasonal attractions, events and infrastructure developments set to expand Dubai’s tourism offering in 2027, with an emphasis on developing tourism products, enhancing workforce capabilities and improving service quality.

DET will continue working with its international network of travel trade and airline partners to strengthen Dubai’s competitiveness, attract new visitors, respond to changing global travel patterns and maximise the tourism sector’s economic contribution.