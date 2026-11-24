DUBAI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE ranked first among Arab countries in the Global Knowledge Index (GKI) 2026, scoring 60.4 points, and fifth globally in the United Nations E-Government Development Index (EGDI) 2026, reaffirming its regional leadership in knowledge and its role in building an innovation-and technology-driven economy and developing human capital.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) announced the GKI results during the special edition of Knowledge Summit 2026, held today in Dubai under the theme “Knowledge: Navigating Crises in a Changing World”, bringing together decision-makers, experts, researchers and specialists in knowledge, development and innovation.

Saudi Arabia ranked second among Arab countries and 47th globally with 50.4 points, followed by Qatar in third place regionally and 59th globally with 48.1 points, Bahrain in fourth place regionally and 67th globally with 46.3 points, and Oman in fifth place regionally and 72nd globally with 45.5 points.

Globally, Switzerland topped the index with 69.8 points, followed by Singapore with 69.0 points, Sweden with 68.4 points, Denmark with 66.0 points and Norway with 65.9 points.

Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said GKI 2026 highlights the importance of knowledge as a fundamental pillar in strengthening countries’ ability to address challenges and adapt to rapid global transformations.

He noted that the UAE’s regional leadership reflects its leadership’s vision of prioritising investment in people, education and innovation as essential foundations for sustainable development.

He added that MBRF continues to work with UNDP to develop the index as a key reference tool, providing governments with accurate data and practical insights to formulate effective policies and build more resilient, future-ready societies.

Dr. Hany Torky, Chief Technical Adviser and Project Manager of the Knowledge Project at UNDP, said the GKI 2026 report, titled “Knowledge: Navigating Crises in a Changing World”, highlights the pivotal role of knowledge in strengthening countries’ ability to prepare for, address and recover from crises.

He explained that the index provides a comprehensive assessment of countries’ knowledge capabilities across six dimensions: pre-university education; technical and vocational education and training (TVET) and higher education; research, development and innovation (RDI); information and communications technology (ICT); the economy; and environmental, social and governance (ESG).

The report underscores the importance of investing in knowledge, skills and innovation to transform challenges into opportunities for building more resilient and sustainable economies and societies.

The results also highlight disparities in knowledge performance among countries, reinforcing the need for continued investment in education, scientific research, innovation and digital transformation to address global economic, social and environmental challenges and achieve sustainable development.