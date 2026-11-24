SHARJAH, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Leadership Training Programme 2026, organised by the Regional Office of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) in Sharjah and the Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies, has officially commenced under the theme “Leading Institutional Transformation Through AI Tools”.

The programme is being held at ICESCO’s Regional Office in Sharjah in the format of a 5-day scientific and research retreat, running through Friday, 27th November.

The programme comprises 4 integrated thematic areas: Scientific Research Methodology Using Artificial Intelligence Tools; Policy Design, Strategic Planning and Governance; Results-Based Management, Risk Management and Compliance; and Public Diplomacy and Benchmarking Against International Indicators.

Each area builds on the outcomes of the preceding one, while governance, risk management and compliance remain central to all four. Learning methods include focused lectures, practical workshops, simulations, role-playing exercises, research clinics, and direct engagements with senior officials and experts.

The first day, titled “From Problem to Evidence,” began with the formation of working groups that will collaborate throughout the programme. This was followed by a pre-assessment designed to establish participants’ baseline levels of knowledge and skills, providing a reference point against which learning outcomes will be measured through a post-assessment at the conclusion of the programme.

Participants then moved on to selecting the challenges they would address, whether real institutional challenges drawn from their respective organisations or practical case studies presented as part of the retreat.

Each group began translating its selected challenge into a clearly defined research question and a documented evidence map, forming the initial foundation of a collaborative research paper that each team will develop throughout the week.

The first day thus established the methodological foundation underpinning the entire programme, based on the principle that sound institutional decision-making begins with evidence-based diagnosis.

This approach aligns with the thematic area of “Scientific Research Methodology Using Artificial Intelligence Tools,” which focuses on formulating research questions from broadly defined challenges, reviewing literature, and analysing data with the support of modern technologies, while adhering to data governance and AI governance frameworks that define which tasks may be delegated to intelligent tools and which must remain subject to human judgement.

Through this approach, the programme embodies the vision of wise leadership in transforming training from a participation-based experience into documented, verifiable, and citable knowledge outputs.

It also seeks to develop leaders and professional cadres capable of making evidence-based decisions, thereby strengthening institutional readiness across the UAE and reaffirming the country's commitment to investing in human capital.