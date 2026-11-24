ABU DHABI, 24th November (WAM) -- The Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA) is beginning a new phase in the UAE as it marks five decades of media cooperation.

Looking ahead to its centenary, the federation aims to help Arab news agencies keep pace with rapid changes in the media industry, deepen cooperation, produce reliable and impactful content, and strengthen their international presence.

The National Media Authority hosted the federation’s 52nd General Assembly meeting today. The UAE chaired the meeting, which brought together the heads and directors of member news agencies.

Hosting the meeting reflected the UAE’s continued commitment to supporting Arab media institutions and helping national news agencies respond to rapid industry changes through closer cooperation, stronger partnerships and the exchange of expertise.

The meeting took on particular significance as the federation marked 50 years since its establishment.

Over five decades, FANA has brought Arab news agencies together, improved communication and coordination among them and developed ways to exchange news and information. Its work reflects the importance of media cooperation in keeping pace with regional and international developments.

The federation began operating from its headquarters in Beirut in 1975, following efforts and consultations among Arab countries to establish an institutional framework that would bring national news agencies together, strengthen cooperation and coordination, and improve the performance of Arab media.

FANA brings together the national news agencies of around 18 Arab countries. It works to strengthen professional ties among them, expand the exchange and distribution of news, and increase the international reach of Arab media content. It also helps develop media professionals’ skills and enables member institutions to share experience and expertise.

The federation pursues these objectives by organising regular meetings and specialised conferences, facilitating the exchange of expertise and experience, providing technical and professional advice, and strengthening cooperation with regional and international media federations and organisations. These efforts help improve institutional performance and raise the standard of news services.

Throughout its history, FANA has provided a forum for Arab news agencies to coordinate their work and share news, reports and other media material. This has helped raise awareness of Arab issues and developments in member countries and give international audiences a fuller and more balanced account of the region.

The UAE plays an active role in supporting the federation as part of its focus on developing the media sector and strengthening regional and international partnerships.

The UAE regards professional media as important to fostering communication between peoples, strengthening dialogue and highlighting the development and cultural achievements of Arab countries.

This role reflects the UAE’s support for initiatives that advance Arab integration across sectors, including the media.

The media is a major channel for cultural and knowledge exchange and plays an important role in conveying facts and informing audiences about economic, social and development changes across the region.

The 52nd General Assembly meeting reflects a shared commitment to improving how the agencies work together, broadening cooperation and building more integrated professional and technical partnerships. These partnerships cover training, development, digital transformation and innovation in content production, in line with the federation’s ambitions for the next phase.

The General Assembly’s agenda included discussion of the federation’s roadmap for 2026 to 2030, a proposal to develop its training institute and expand its regional and international role, and training programmes for 2027. It also included projects to develop editorial standards and strengthen professional cooperation among member agencies.

These issues are particularly relevant as rapid technological advances and the spread of digital platforms and artificial intelligence applications reshape the media sector.

News agencies need to update their professional and technical tools, strengthen their ability to produce reliable and impactful news content, and keep pace with changing patterns of news consumption.

Developing the federation’s training institute was a prominent item on the agenda. Specialised training helps prepare media professionals for the demands of digital news and equips journalists and other news organisation staff with skills in digital journalism, information verification, multimedia production and the use of artificial intelligence tools in media work.

Expanding the institute’s regional and international role would create more opportunities to work with academic and training institutions and specialised media organisations. It would also help them exchange best practices and expertise and develop training programmes that meet the changing needs of Arab news agencies.

The 2026 to 2030 roadmap provides a framework for setting the federation’s priorities in the coming years, developing its programmes and ways of working, and improving coordination among members so they can respond to the challenges and opportunities created by changes in the global media landscape.