ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Their Highnesses the Crown Princes of the UAE affirmed that the Afrah Al Emarat initiative represents a national model of integrated government and community efforts to strengthen the stability and cohesion of Emirati families.

The initiative reflects the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to establish the family as a national development priority and empower young Emiratis to build stable, cohesive families, representing an investment in people and a fundamental pillar of a prosperous and sustainable society.

Their Highnesses noted that bringing mass weddings across the emirates under a unified national umbrella reflects the integration of government and community efforts to support families and reinforces their shared responsibility towards family stability, preserving the UAE’s social and cultural heritage, strengthening social cohesion and supporting sustainable development.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, affirmed that Afrah Al Emarat reflects the commitment of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to sharing the joys of Emirati citizens and providing them with the foundations for a stable family life.

He stressed that the family is the foundation of a strong society, the primary environment in which national values and identity are nurtured, and the cornerstone of the country’s continued progress and achievements.

He noted that mass weddings embody the values of unity and solidarity instilled by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, stressing that preserving these values and passing them on to present and future generations is a shared national responsibility.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai, said the initiative embodies the leadership’s commitment to placing families among national priorities and developing an integrated social framework that puts the family at the heart of development.

He emphasised that strengthening family stability and empowering young Emiratis to establish families constitute a direct investment in the nation’s future and sustainable development.

He highlighted the importance of the Year of Family 2026 in strengthening joint efforts and integrating initiatives and policies supporting families at various stages of their lives.

He added that Afrah Al Emarat reflects the spirit of the UAE as one family, reinforces the values of unity and solidarity deeply rooted in Emirati society, and contributes to preserving social heritage and national identity.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, said Afrah Al Emarat, coinciding with the 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations, builds on pioneering social initiatives inspired by the vision and directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

He noted that these initiatives promote social stability by supporting the establishment of Emirati families firmly rooted in national identity, values and traditions.

He added that mass weddings support young Emiratis by reducing financial burdens associated with individual wedding celebrations and excessive expenditure, enabling them to begin their married lives with greater stability.

Celebrating the weddings of 2,000 grooms from across the emirates also reflects the strong social bonds uniting the UAE’s people.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, said the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Afrah Al Emarat reflects his commitment to national initiatives promoting family stability and encouraging young Emiratis to marry and establish cohesive families.

He praised the support extended by the UAE President and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates to mass weddings, which embody the values of unity and solidarity and help young people avoid excessive marriage expenses.

He described the initiative as an extension of the legacy of Sheikh Zayed in supporting young people and encouraging marriage, while reviving authentic Emirati traditions that bring families, neighbours and communities together.

He noted that organising mass weddings in Ajman reflects the emirate’s commitment, under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, to supporting young people preparing for marriage and building stable, productive families.

He added that Afrah Al Emarat, held under the theme “A Celebration That Unites Us”, reflects the deep bonds between the leadership and its people, transforming the joy of marriage into a nationwide celebration of unity, cohesion and national identity.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, said the initiative reflects the UAE Government’s commitment, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to upholding Emirati family values, promoting family stability and strengthening social cohesion and solidarity.

He stressed that supporting young Emiratis and encouraging them to establish stable families constitute a priority for achieving social stability, empowering individuals and reviving authentic Emirati customs and traditions.

He prayed for the blessing of the newlyweds with happy family lives filled with affection and compassion, and for the preservation of the UAE’s security, unity and stability.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, congratulated the participating grooms and their families, praying that Allah bless their marriages.

He emphasised that mass weddings embody authentic Emirati heritage, strengthen social solidarity and facilitate marriage, supporting family stability and cohesion as fundamental pillars of nation-building.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, affirmed that Afrah Al Emarat reflects the UAE’s commitment to promoting family stability and upholding family values as foundations of social cohesion and sustainable development.

He noted that the initiative demonstrates the commitment of the leadership, headed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to providing citizens with stable living conditions and empowering young people to establish cohesive families capable of nurturing future generations.

He added that mass weddings embody social solidarity, ease the financial burdens associated with establishing families, revive authentic Emirati traditions and strengthen social ties between families.

He emphasised that expanding such initiatives contributes to preserving national identity and values, while strengthening partnerships that support family stability and the UAE’s development objectives.

The Ministry of Family is organising Afrah Al Emarat as part of a comprehensive national programme targeting the participation of more than 2,000 grooms in a series of mass weddings across the emirates, coinciding with Eid Al Etihad celebrations.

The inaugural edition will begin in Dubai on 25th November, 2026, and continue until 7th January, 2027.

The initiative will continue in the coming years under the ministry’s umbrella, in cooperation with local entities, ensuring the sustainability of this national model and expanding community participation in supporting young Emiratis preparing for marriage.