DUBAI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority, affirmed that misinformation has become one of the most significant challenges facing the security and stability of societies and the future of knowledge, in a world where more than six billion people use the internet and vast amounts of information and content circulate across digital platforms, contributing to a decline in global trust in news.

He explained that rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI) have created unprecedented capabilities to fabricate images, videos, voices and documents, and generate misleading narratives that appear highly convincing. This has shifted the media challenge from identifying errors in content to establishing the truth and verifying its sources.

Al Hamed stressed that safeguarding credibility is no longer the sole responsibility of media institutions but a shared responsibility beginning with individuals, who have become partners in creating and disseminating content, with corresponding obligations towards society and future generations.

His remarks came during a session titled ‘Protecting the Truth: A Responsibility That Shapes the Future of Knowledge’ at Knowledge Summit 2026, which explored the impact of misinformation on societal stability and the future of knowledge, the relationship between media credibility and knowledge leadership, and the use of AI to verify content.

Al Hamed explained that media and knowledge are two fundamental pillars of societal stability and future foresight. Knowledge provides the tools for understanding, analysis and decision-making, while the media bears responsibility for communicating it to the public in a reliable and accessible manner.

He noted that the nature of warfare has fundamentally changed, with conflicts no longer confined to land and resources but extending to minds and ideas through campaigns designed to influence beliefs and undermine established national and social values, exploiting the rapid spread of misinformation and its ability to penetrate societies.

Al Hamed warned that fabricated content targeting children and young people can instil false beliefs and undermine their trust in their families and communities, making awareness-building and information verification a shared responsibility requiring cooperation among families, educational institutions and the media.

He affirmed that individuals represent the first line of defence against misinformation, noting that the shift in media activity from institutions to individuals has been accompanied by a corresponding shift in responsibility.

This requires verifying content before sharing it and ensuring that digital platforms do not become channels for spreading rumours or ideas that contradict society's values and identity.

Reflecting on the UAE's experience, Al Hamed explained that the country's credibility and international standing are the result of the leadership's vision and wisdom and the achievements made across various sectors.

He stressed that the media's role is to safeguard this legacy, highlight the UAE's achievements and its deeply rooted values of tolerance, respect for others and coexistence, and convey an accurate image of the country to the world with professionalism and objectivity.

He noted that the concept of media soft power extends beyond journalism, television and news platforms to encompass cinema, music, culture, storytelling and other forms of creative expression, which collectively contribute to shaping countries' images and strengthening their global presence and influence.

Al Hamed warned that information disorder has become one of the most significant challenges to societal stability and the ability to produce reliable knowledge, as misinformation techniques evolve into organised campaigns aimed at distorting facts, influencing public awareness and weakening trust in institutions and sources of knowledge.

He emphasised that protecting the truth is a shared national and humanitarian responsibility requiring professional media, an informed society and cross-border institutional cooperation.

He noted that rumours become particularly dangerous during crises, when public fears and the demand for immediate answers are exploited, allowing misleading narratives to shape public perceptions before accurate information becomes available.

Algorithms, he added, further amplify the spread of sensational or fabricated content.

Addressing the relationship between media and the Global Knowledge Index, Al Hamed explained that media credibility plays an influential role in strengthening countries' knowledge standing and international competitiveness.

Knowledge produced by educational and research institutions and innovation centres requires media capable of communicating it clearly and reliably to society, transforming research outcomes into awareness and practices that contribute to development.

He described the media as the vital channel through which knowledge moves from think tanks and innovation laboratories into people's minds.

The spread of rumours and inaccurate news, he warned, threatens societies' ability to benefit from their knowledge capital and weakens their capacity to learn, innovate and make sound decisions.

He stressed that media professionalism represents an investment in countries' international standing and their knowledge-based future.

The Chairman of the National Media Authority affirmed that the UAE is working to harness modern technologies to enhance content reliability by developing verification tools, monitoring misinformation campaigns, detecting fabricated content and analysing patterns in the spread of rumours.

He highlighted the priority of building early-warning systems for information-related risks to strengthen institutions' ability to identify emerging indicators and respond to challenges efficiently and proactively.

Al Hamed stressed that editorial decisions must remain a human responsibility that cannot be delegated to algorithms, with people retaining the authority to exercise professional judgement and make final decisions.

He also emphasised that investing in qualified media professionals remains a priority to ensure they possess verification and analytical skills, understand context and can combine rapid responses with accurate information.

Al Hamed noted that published words reflect an individual's awareness and values, and that the digital presence of Emirati citizens should be an extension of their responsibility towards their country and its standing.

He recalled the guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan that Emirati youth should serve as ambassadors of their country through their ethics, values and rational, informed voices on digital platforms.

He also highlighted the vision established by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for the Emirati digital character, founded on respectful conduct, avoiding unproductive disputes and using digital platforms to spread knowledge.

Concluding the session, Al Hamed affirmed that priorities for the next phase include investing in people, developing verification tools, enhancing digital literacy and strengthening institutional partnerships to build a media ecosystem capable of anticipating misinformation and protecting societies' right to knowledge.

He stressed that knowledge can save societies from crises when communicated reliably, but can intensify those crises when distorted.

Al Hamed affirmed that the strength of the media lies in the awareness it creates in people's minds, the trust it builds within societies and the impact it has on nations' development, emphasising that truth will remain the foundation of development, stability and shaping the future.