DUBAI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the inaugural event of Afrah Al Emarat, a national initiative promoting the culture of Emirati mass weddings, will take place tomorrow in Dubai, bringing together 300 grooms.

The event marks the first in a series of mass weddings across the UAE, coinciding with the 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations, aimed at encouraging young Emiratis to marry and establish families while strengthening community participation in supporting family stability.

The initiative is overseen by the Presidential Court in cooperation with the Ministry of Family and in coordination with an executive committee comprising representatives from the Ministry of Culture, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for humanitarian work, Citizens and Community Affairs Office, Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs, Community Coordination Office and National Projects Office (NPO), alongside local entities across the emirates.

Afrah Al Emarat builds on the approach established by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to encourage young Emiratis to marry and establish stable families by easing financial burdens, expanding community participation, strengthening social solidarity and celebrating authentic Emirati customs and traditions while preserving each emirate’s social identity.

Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, said the initiative reflects a national commitment to strengthening family support systems through integrated government and community efforts to create an environment conducive to family formation and stability.

She noted that this approach is guided by the leadership’s forward-looking vision, which places the family at the heart of national priorities, recognising its fundamental role in human development, social cohesion and sustainable development.

Suhail added that empowering young people to establish stable families constitutes an investment in human capital and strengthens society’s preparedness for the future.

She explained that launching the initiative during the Year of Family 2026 provides an opportunity to strengthen national cooperation and develop sustainable initiatives that meet society’s aspirations, complementing the objectives of UAE Centennial 2071 to build a cohesive and prosperous society and enhance quality of life for present and future generations.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai, said Afrah Al Emarat embodies a national vision that places families at the heart of development and recognises supporting family formation as a shared community responsibility.

She expressed pride in Dubai hosting the initiative’s inaugural event, coinciding with the 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations and sharing the joy of 300 grooms as they embark on married life.

Buhumaid highlighted efforts to integrate marriage support with initiatives and services that empower families throughout the various stages of their lives, in line with the objectives of Dubai Social Agenda 33 to strengthen family stability, enhance quality of life and foster a cohesive and sustainable society.

Afrah Al Emarat celebrations will continue across the emirates from 25th November, 2026, to 7th January, 2027, under a unified national framework that preserves each emirate’s customs and traditions while expanding government and community participation in supporting young Emiratis preparing for marriage.

The initiative supports the objectives of the Year of Family 2026, reinforcing the family’s role as a fundamental pillar of social cohesion and sustainable development.