ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi will put community participation, active lifestyles and preventive health at the centre of its sports agenda in 2027. The priorities were set out as the Sport Industry Forum opened Tuesday at the W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, with more than 300 senior leaders working in sport, health and government attending.

Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, opening the Forum with a keynote interview, said:

“We are proud that Abu Dhabi kept people playing sport through a demanding year, with our sports calendar and community programmes continuing throughout 2026.

At Abu Dhabi Sports Council we are looking forward to a strong end to the year which includes this weekend’s Mubadala Abu Dhabi SailGP Grand Final, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon. In 2027 we go further - more community sport, for every age, with all segments of society adopting healthier and more active lifestyles. The partners in this room can help us deliver it.”

Dr. Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, during the morning’s second keynote, said: “Physical activity is one of the most powerful tools we have to prevent chronic disease, but building a healthier Abu Dhabi means making movement an easy and natural part of daily life. By ensuring cross-collaboration across sectors, from public health to sports, education and even urban development, we create more opportunities for people to stay active, adopt healthier habits and lead healthier lives. It is encouraging to see everyone in one room today to make that a reality.”

The Sport Industry Forum is officially supported by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Abu Dhabi Conventions and Exhibitions Bureau (Department of Culture and Tourism) and Department of Community Development. It concludes tomorrow, 25 November