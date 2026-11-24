DUBAI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- FIFA announced that the next FIFA Football Law Annual Review will be held in Dubai from 18 to 19 February 2027, in collaboration with the Asian Football Confederation and the UAE Football Association.

The 2027 edition of this flagship conference will explore significant legal and regulatory matters affecting the game, including developments concerning the FIFA Football Agent Regulations, the FIFA Clearing House, international transfer certificates, the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, the World Anti-Doping Code and jurisprudence of the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the UAE Football Association, said that hosting the event reflects the confidence of international football institutions in the capabilities of the United Arab Emirates and its ability to organise major sporting events. It also builds on the UAE’s track record of hosting regional, continental and international football events.

He added that the UAE Football Association, under the chairmanship of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, attaches great importance to such events, given the opportunities they provide to engage with decision-makers and experts, and to exchange expertise and perspectives on the development of football in its various aspects.

He emphasised that the legal topics to be addressed at the 2027 edition are particularly important in light of the rapid developments taking place in the game. He also highlighted the Association’s commitment to ensuring that all organisational requirements are met in a manner befitting the event’s international standing and significance.