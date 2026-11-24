ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has sincerely welcomed the agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Kenya to restore diplomatic ties, considering it a step toward reinforcing peace and stability in the African continent.

The United Arab Emirates commended the wisdom of Dr. William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, and Félix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Furthermore, the UAE commended the efforts of Denis Sassou Nguesso, President of the Republic of the Congo, and Faure Gnassingbé, Prime Minister of the Togolese Republic.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the UAE shares deep-rooted and historic relations with the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Kenya.

The Ministry reaffirmed the country’s steadfast approach which aims to foster partnerships and dialogue, and support all efforts aimed at consolidating security, peace, and sustainable development.