NEW YORK, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- UN Secretary-General António Guterres affirmed that the Palestinian people have a right to dignity, justice, and self-determination.

He stated: "Peace in the Middle East cannot be achieved without the realization of the Palestinian people’s legitimate right to self-determination."

This came in a statement delivered on his behalf by Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed during a special meeting to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. The statement emphasised that ending the illegal Israeli occupation as soon as possible—and realizing the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination—must remain at the core of international efforts.

He stressed that solidarity with them must go beyond merely bearing witness to their suffering; it must be translated into action that brings that suffering to an end.

The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People is a United Nations observance held annually on November 29.