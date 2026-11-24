NEW YORK, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Infants are bearing the brunt of a continued rise in meningitis cases in the Gaza Strip, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Tuesday, reporting more than 533 cases and four deaths since mid-October.

WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier told reporters in Geneva that the agency and Gaza's Health Ministry are closely monitoring the situation, with cases increasing rapidly between mid- and late October and "have continued to rise since."

Children under the age of one account for 71% of cases reported since October, with newborns alone accounting for 13% of all cases, he said.

Most cases have been recorded in Gaza City and Khan Yunis, while 73% of patients are displaced.

Compared with the same period in 2025, suspected viral meningitis cases have increased 3.8-fold, while suspected bacterial meningitis cases have risen more than fourfold, Lindmeier said.

He warned that limited laboratory capacity makes it difficult to distinguish between viral and bacterial meningitis, hampering efforts to assess the scale of the situation and tailor the response.

He reiterated the WHO’s call for an increased flow of medical supplies into Gaza to strengthen surveillance and effectively respond to the risks of disease outbreaks.

"A way must be found to bring in essential, life-saving materials and equipment—ranging from tents, mattresses, medicines, and safe water to fuel for various facilities, spare parts for repairing medical equipment, and more. This is currently a top priority," he said.