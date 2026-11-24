AL AIN, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, the second edition of the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition will take place from 25 to 29 November 2026 at ADNEC Centre Al Ain.

Held under the theme “A Legacy of Pride”, this year’s edition will feature record local, GCC and international participation, alongside an expanded exhibition area and accompanying programme of activities.

ADNEC Group, a Modon company, is organising the five-day exhibition in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers’ Club. The event will bring together leading companies and brands, enthusiasts and specialists across the hunting, equestrian, outdoor activities and supporting sectors.

The event continues to celebrate Emirati heritage and traditions while providing a platform for innovation, business opportunities and knowledge exchange. Building on the significant success of its inaugural edition, this year’s exhibition further strengthens its position as a platform connecting Al Ain’s rich cultural heritage with the outdoor lifestyle sector.

The 2026 edition has recorded a 17% increase in the number of exhibiting companies and brands, reaching 1,020, including 462 new companies and brands. UAE companies account for 40% of participating exhibitors including 236 national companies taking part for the first time, while international companies represent 60%. The number of participating countries has also increased to 50.

The exhibition area has also expanded significantly to 35,000 square metres, an increase of 50% compared with last year’s edition. The event features 14 specialised sectors spanning weapons, hunting and shooting sports, environment and heritage, travel and safaris, hunting and camping equipment, outdoor recreational vehicles, motorhomes, falconry, veterinary products and services, camels, Saluki and equestrian activities.

The exhibition will bring together a broad range of sectors covering weaponry, hunting and shooting sports; arts and handicrafts; environmental preservation and heritage; hunting and safari; hunting and camping equipment; outdoor recreational and 4x4 vehicles; recreational vehicles; falconry; veterinary products and services; equestrianism; camels; and Saluki.