LONDON, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Heat-associated deaths in England reached an estimated 5,258 during the summer of 2026, marking the highest annual total since records began in 2016, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). The figure was 76 percent higher than the previous record of 2,985 in 2022.

The deadliest period was from 21st to 28th June, when an estimated 2,401 deaths were linked to extreme heat as temperatures reached 38°C.

There were seven heat episodes lasting a total of 41 days between May and August, the UKHSA said. The UK experienced its warmest summer on record, according to provisional Met Office data.

Temperatures peaked at 35.1°C at Kew Gardens in London in May and reached 38°C in Lingwood in Norfolk in June. The heatwave in mid-August saw temperatures climb as high as 38.2°C at Hartpury College in Gloucestershire, making it the hottest day of the year.

The UKHSA warned that climate change would make periods of extreme heat longer, more frequent and more intense, posing a growing threat to public health.