KINSHASA, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Gavi, the global Vaccine Alliance, said on Tuesday it plans to buy up to 1.5 million doses of an experimental vaccine against the Bundibugyo species of Ebola, which is responsible for the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, if it proves to be safe and effective, according to Reuters.

The vaccine, developed by Britain’s University of Oxford and the Serum Institute of India, is in trials in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

So far, there are no licensed treatments or vaccines for the Bundibugyo species of Ebola, which has caused the outbreak that has killed more than 5,700 people in the country.

Gavi has allocated US$40 million to support the development of the vaccine. Gavi’s Chief Executive, Dr. Sania Nishtar, urged health agencies to step up with more funding and to quickly draw up protocols for rolling out the vaccine if it is shown to be effective.

Nishtar said the regulatory steps must be completed and clear follow-up procedures put in place before the experimental vaccine can be made available. She said she hoped the World Health Organisation would do so as soon as possible.