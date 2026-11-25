WARSAW, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has concluded its trade mission to Poland as part of its "New Horizons" roadshow, facilitating 393 bilateral business meetings between Dubai-based and Polish companies to explore trade and investment opportunities and strengthen cross-border partnerships.

The delegation included representatives of 22 Dubai-based companies operating across sectors including food and beverages, chemicals, cosmetics and personal care, fast-moving consumer goods, agriculture, information and communications technology, innovation, jewellery, building materials and construction, environmental solutions and services, plastics and rubber, oil and gas, and retail.

The number of active Polish companies registered with Dubai Chamber of Commerce rose from 67 at the end of 2020 to 465 at the end of 2025, representing growth of 594 percent over five years. The momentum continued in 2026, with 62 new Polish companies joining the chamber during the first nine months of the year.

As part of the mission, Dubai Chambers organised a business forum in Warsaw, attracting 415 participants. The event was supported by the UAE Embassy in Poland, Poland’s Ministry of Economic Development and Technology, the Polish Chamber of Commerce, the Polish Investment and Trade Agency, and the Polish Embassy in the UAE.

The forum featured addresses by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; Michał Baranowski, Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Economic Development and Technology; and Marek Kłoczko, President of the Polish Chamber of Commerce.

Lootah said, “Poland represents a strategic gateway to Central and Eastern European markets, offering significant trade and investment opportunities."

Dubai Chambers and the Polish Chamber of Commerce signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the forum to strengthen bilateral trade relations and expand business cooperation.

Under the agreement, the two sides will support the participation of Dubai-based and Polish companies in exhibitions and trade events, facilitate the exchange of trade delegations, and organise business visits and meetings.

Dubai International Chamber highlighted Dubai’s competitive advantages, business-friendly regulatory environment and strategic location as a global gateway for European companies seeking to expand into Middle Eastern, African and Asian markets.