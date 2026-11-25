NEW YORK, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Six people were killed after a small plane crashed off Horn Island, the US state of Mississippi, on Tuesday, according to the US Coast Guard.

Divers found their bodies in the fuselage of the aircraft after the Cessna 210 went down in the Gulf of Mexico between Pascagoula, Mississippi, and Horn Island, which is part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore, according to officials.

There were four adults and two boys, ages 8 and 10, on board, said Coast Guard Spokesperson Juan Ros.