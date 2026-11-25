ABU DHABI, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed Education Foundation has opened applications for Ruwwad Zayed for the 2027/28 academic year, with up to 100 scholarships available for exceptional Emirati and Arab students living in the UAE.

The expanded intake of 100 is double the 50 scholarship places offered in the programme’s first year, when the foundation received more than 950 applications.

Scholarships cover selected master’s programmes at 14 participating UAE universities. Successful applicants will receive full funding for tuition. A monthly living stipend is also available based on financial need.

The programme offers tailored leadership development, mentoring and personal, academic and professional support. After graduation, scholars will continue to benefit from a network of alumni, universities, mentors and partners, where they can share knowledge and experience and collaborate on initiatives that serve their communities.

Guided by the values of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Zayed Education Foundation believes progress begins when societies invest in people, support ambitious ideas and bring people and institutions together to build thriving communities.

Ruwwad Zayed puts this belief into practice by developing purpose-driven leaders committed to serving society, with the aim of creating a new generation equipped to address national and regional priorities while also helping communities become stronger, more resilient and better able to grow.

Zayed Education Foundation said education can transform a young person’s future, but its true value lies in how that knowledge is used to serve others. The foundation said Ruwwad Zayed aims to equip scholars with the knowledge, judgement and confidence to lead with purpose, contribute to community development and help build a better future for generations to come.

The participating universities are Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches, Abu Dhabi University, American University of Ras Al Khaimah, American University of Sharjah, IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi, Khalifa University, Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, New York University Abu Dhabi, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates University, University of Birmingham Dubai, University of Sharjah and Zayed University.

Applicants must meet the published eligibility criteria and have applied to a participating master’s programme. Selection will consider academic achievements, motivations, leadership potential, and community contributions.

A confirmed university offer is not required to begin the scholarship application, although any award will be conditional on securing admission. Applications close in 2027.