MEXICO CITY, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck off the coast of Chiapas in southern Mexico on Tuesday, Mexico’s National Seismological Service said.

The seismological service said the epicentre was 73.4 miles southwest of Mapastepec, at a depth of 3.7 miles.

Mexico’s National Coordination of Civil Protection said no damage had been reported and monitoring was continuing. The earthquake was also felt in the Soconusco region, which borders Guatemala.

The Mexican Navy’s Tsunami Warning Centre said it did not expect a tsunami along Mexico’s Pacific coast.