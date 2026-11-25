SYDNEY, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Australia passed a law requiring internet companies to proactively stamp out harmful content and features or face fines of up to 5 percent of global revenue.

The ​Digital Duty of Care will take effect in a year and replaces a patchwork of online codes of conduct with an all-encompassing law which the government says puts the onus on platforms to prioritise the safety of Australians.

"The Digital Duty of Care is ⁠a landmark safety reform in the vein of ​compulsory seatbelts, plain packaging for cigarettes and gun ⁠reform," Communications Minister Anika Wells said in a statement after the law was passed.

The law bans content which "encourages or promotes hostile attitudes towards women or gender equality" and "glorifies crime or encourages dangerous stunts or seriously harmful practices".

In ‌2025, Australia became the first ⁠country to ban under-16s from social media, and the country plans to make large internet ‌companies pay licensing fees for news content.