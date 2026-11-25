ABU DHABI, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Giles Thomson, President of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), stressed the importance of responding swiftly to fraud and extending cooperation beyond traditionally regulated sectors to include technology and telecommunications companies.

He also highlighted the need for flexible tools to accelerate the freezing and recovery of fraud proceeds and strengthen cross-border cooperation and information sharing.

Thomson made the remarks during his virtual participation in a high-level roundtable on combating fraud organised by the UAE Presidency of the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF) in Abu Dhabi on the sidelines of MENAFATF’s 43rd Plenary.

He thanked the UAE, Hamid Saif Al Zaabi, President of MENAFATF, and MENAFATF for organising the roundtable, saying it provided an opportunity to examine regional experiences in combating fraud and identify effective practices that could be adopted more widely.

Thomson said the experiences shared by several countries highlighted similarities and differences in fraud methods across the region, noting that criminals had exploited recent regional conflicts to launch new fraud schemes.

He said several issues raised by participants echoed the global findings of FATF’s latest report, including the growing use of technology to carry out large-scale organised fraud, the increasing misuse of artificial intelligence, links between fraud and other crimes, and the impact on victims’ lives.

Thomson noted that FATF was working with MENAFATF and other FATF-style regional bodies to develop its Global Fraud Roadmap while preparing its next report on responses to fraud.