ABU DHABI, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Liwan Group, an Abu Dhabi-headquartered multidisciplinary financial services group, has announced its official partnership with Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) 2026.

In a press release issued today, the group said ADFW’s theme, “The Capital Community, Powered by Partnerships”, closely reflects Al Liwan Group’s ambition to connect GCC expertise, international perspectives and long-term capital relationships.

Al Liwan Group was established in 2025. With global trade patterns shifting, supply chains being reassessed and investors navigating an increasingly complex cross-border environment, the partnership places collaboration at the centre of conversations about how regional businesses and capital can engage with global opportunities.

Michael Gale, Group CEO of Al Liwan Group, will participate in “From Allocators to Deal Makers” at the International Family Office Congress and “Private Equity: Building the Next Generation of Regional Winners” at the ALTs Forum on Tuesday, 8th December 2026.

He will also moderate three discussions across the Infrastructure Summit and International Family Office Congress on 7th and 8th December, examining global trade, manufacturing competitiveness and family business leadership.

Gale said, “Abu Dhabi is increasingly at the centre of global investment and financial decision-making, and ADFW brings together the people and institutions shaping that future. For Al Liwan Group, this partnership reflects what we stand for: connecting regional expertise with global opportunities, bringing independent thinking to complex challenges, and building relationships that deliver long-term value.”

Now in its fifth edition, ADFW has confirmed participation from more than 300 global financial leaders representing over US$70 trillion in assets, according to ADGM. The event provides a forum for investors, institutions and business leaders to examine how partnerships can respond to changing capital flows and economic priorities.

Gale added, “Today’s financial environment demands more than access to capital or conventional advice. Whether navigating cross-border opportunities, generational transitions or an increasingly interconnected global economy, success depends on informed judgement, trusted relationships and a clear understanding of local and international markets.”