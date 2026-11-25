ABU DHABI, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has developed an integrated data and artificial intelligence (AI) platform consolidating approximately seven terabytes of data from five systems within the UAE’s sovereign cloud.

The initiative aims to improve data quality and governance, enhance decision-making and support the development of smart and proactive pension and social security services.

Mohammed Al Khayat, Executive Director of the Digital Technology Sector and Chief AI Officer at GPSSA, said, “Developing this platform marks a strategic step towards building an integrated ecosystem for managing and deploying advanced artificial intelligence technologies. It is designed to enhance operational efficiency, elevate service quality, and further safeguard the pension and insurance rights of insured individuals and pensioners."

Al Khayat said the platform was designed to ensure the accuracy of employment and contribution data and the uninterrupted and reliable payment of pensions and social security benefits.

It enables integrated data analysis to identify potential challenges in service delivery and registration procedures at an early stage, improve institutional planning and risk management, and support data-driven decision-making.

The platform enables data aggregation and analysis in line with governance, security and quality standards, supporting the responsible use of AI.

Developed within the UAE’s sovereign cloud, it strengthens the protection of sensitive data belonging to insured individuals, pensioners and employers while ensuring data integrity and reliability.

The platform also enables GPSSA to anticipate customer needs and deliver proactive services rather than responding solely to submitted requests.