ABU DHABI, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Higher Organising Committee of the FEI Endurance World Championship 2026 has confirmed full readiness to host the event, which will bring together a record 176 riders from 56 countries across five continents at Butheeb International Endurance Village in Abu Dhabi on 19th December.

Chaired by Major-General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, President of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee, the committee held its second meeting on Tuesday at the St. Regis Hotel in Abu Dhabi to review preparations for the 160-kilometre race.

The committee reviewed the work of its subcommittees, health and safety plans, opening and closing ceremonies, accompanying activities, horse inspections, transportation and veterinary quarantine arrangements.

Discussions also covered marketing, prizes for spectators and families, racecourse preparations, veterinary quarantine facilities, new broadcasting technologies introduced by Yas TV to cover the event before and after the race, and organisational and preventive measures to ensure the safety of all participants and visitors.

The committee confirmed the completion of 304 permanent stables and 14 veterinary inspection lanes, as well as transportation arrangements for 149 horses, including 133 by air and 16 by land.

A total of 33 national teams will compete for the team title, while 23 countries will participate in the individual competition. Nine countries will make their championship debut, with overall participation increasing by a record 47 percent.

The championship will bring together 66 officials from 29 countries, with 23 stewards, 19 veterinary commission members and 13 ground jury members approved for the event.

Horses are scheduled to arrive in Abu Dhabi between 7th and 12th December, ahead of the opening ceremony on 17th December, veterinary inspections on 18th December and the main race on 19th December.

Al Raisi said operational preparations had reached 100 percent completion less than a month before the championship.

He attributed the significant progress and strategic achievements of equestrian sports in the UAE to the leadership’s continued support for developing the sport and enabling Emirati riders to compete internationally.

Al Raisi said the UAE enjoys international confidence in its ability to host equestrian events, supported by its advanced infrastructure, sporting facilities and qualified personnel.

He added that hosting the championship for the second time at Butheeb International Endurance Village would reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global equestrian destination and demonstrate its ability to organise sporting events in line with the highest international standards.

Al Raisi commended the efforts of the organising committee and its subcommittees, stressing the importance of overseeing the implementation of plans and assigned responsibilities before and during the championship to ensure its success.