RAS AL KHAIMAH, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- RAK Chamber of Commerce participated in the Golden Jubilee ceremony of the Federation of Chambers in the UAE, hosted by Sharjah Chamber today. Ras Al Khaimah Chamber was represented by Mohamed Mosbbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of RAK Chamber, and Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director-General of RAK Chamber.

In its pavilion, the Chamber showcased its key milestones, including its establishment as the second Chamber in the UAE, and its achievements in supporting investors and businessmen. The Chamber was recognised during the ceremony in appreciation of its track record in serving the business community.

Mohamed Al Nuaimi expressed his pleasure at this recognition. He emphasised the role of the Chambers of Commerce in the UAE, with the support of the Federation of Chambers in assisting businessmen and investors, and in developing their projects.

Dr. Rashid Al Nuaimi stressed that the Chamber’s participation in the ceremony represented an opportunity to brief the attendees on the key milestones of its development and contributions to enhancing the business environment in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.