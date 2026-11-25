DUBAI, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 10th Annual Health Insurance Conference 2026 opened today in Dubai, organised by the Emirates Insurance Federation, with more than 170 chief executives, experts, healthcare providers and claims management professionals from the UAE and other Arab and foreign countries.

The two-day conference examines the sector’s future, challenges and opportunities to improve the efficiency and sustainability of health insurance systems, while promoting dialogue and long-term partnerships among insurance companies, healthcare providers and regulatory authorities.

Discussions cover the future of digital health, responsible innovation, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation in claims management and insurance operations, health data governance, privacy protection, cybersecurity and digital system resilience.

In his opening speech, Khalid Mohammed Al Badi, Chairman of the Emirates Insurance Federation, said that the conference comes at a time of rapid development in the UAE’s insurance sector, driven by national ambitions to deliver world-class healthcare, greater emphasis on prevention and quality, expanding digital capabilities and a shared responsibility to ensure healthcare remains accessible, sustainable and people-centred.

Al Badi noted that digital transformation had become a major trend among health insurers, driven by global advances in AI and blockchain technology. These technologies have improved the speed and accuracy of data processing, enhanced customer experience, reduced fraud and enabled insurers to introduce innovative products and services.

Experts attending the conference said the UAE’s health insurance market was experiencing rapid growth and increasing digital maturity, supported by advanced technological infrastructure and proactive regulations promoting automation, data governance and beneficiary protection.