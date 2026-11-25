DUBAI, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- A new HSBC report found that 97 percent of global business leaders consider the UAE an attractive market for infrastructure investment over the next four years.

HSBC’s report, titled “New Networks of Capital: MENAT Infrastructure”, draws on a global survey of 1,626 senior business leaders and 818 global institutional investors across 16 markets including India, US, China and the UK.

Investment intentions are also broad-based, with 71 percent of business leaders and 66 percent of global institutional investors directing approved or expected infrastructure capital expenditure to the UAE between 2026 and 2028. Among European and Asian business leaders that figure rose higher to 75 percent and 72 percent, respectively.

Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer UAE, HSBC Bank Middle East, said, “Global businesses see a clear and growing infrastructure opportunity in the UAE. The country’s ambitious project pipeline, international connectivity and eagerness to promote public-private partnerships create a strong platform for investment and delivery.

“The opportunity now is to leverage the strong momentum to continue financing and developing projects that will deliver lasting economic value,” he added.

Supporting analysis of approximately 4,500 infrastructure projects and programmes across seven MENAT markets identifies a deep pipeline of individual projects in the UAE at study, design or tender stage.

Transport (38 percent) contributes the largest proportion of unawarded individual packages in the UAE’s infrastructure pipeline, followed by energy and power (28 percent), digital / AI infrastructure (19 percent), and water and waste (16 percent).