ABU DHABI, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD Abu Dhabi) concluded the fifth activation of the "Where Life Pulses" initiative at Al Bahyah Park, welcoming more than 8,000 visitors from Al Bahyah and surrounding areas over three days.

Held in conjunction with Early Childhood Week, the event provided children and young people with opportunities to showcase their products, manage their own booths and engage directly with visitors, developing skills in entrepreneurship, marketing and financial literacy.

Families actively supported participants, helping foster self-confidence, initiative and a sense of community belonging.

The activation featured the initiative’s two main platforms, "From Our Home" for children and "The Pioneers" for youth, alongside creative and educational workshops, interactive performances, family entertainment, and dedicated food and beverage areas.

Fatema Abdulrahman Alhosani, Acting Executive Director of the Districts Wellbeing Improvement Office at DCD Abu Dhabi, said, “The Al Bahyah activation embodied the spirit of Where Life Pulses. It demonstrated how public spaces can bring families and residents together while giving children and youth meaningful opportunities to explore, create and engage with their community.”

The initiative will continue across different areas of Abu Dhabi as part of DCD’s efforts to activate neighbourhoods and public spaces, support emerging talent and businesses, and encourage community participation through diverse experiences that reflect families’ aspirations and celebrate the talents and creativity of children and youth.