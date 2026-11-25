ABU DHABI, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi City Municipality has called on the public to celebrate the UAE’s 55th Eid Al Etihad and the New Year responsibly by preserving public facilities and maintaining the city’s appearance.

The municipality is conducting an awareness campaign along Abu Dhabi Corniche Street from 26th October to 31st December 2026 to promote responsible behaviour and compliance with public appearance regulations during the celebrations.

The campaign seeks to prevent damage to parks, green spaces, trees, landscaping, streets, pavements, lighting columns, directional signs, seating and other public facilities and celebration areas.

The initiative is being implemented in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, Tadweer Group and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, in coordination with entities responsible for organising celebrations at the busiest locations to ensure public safety.

Eng. Hussein Mohsen Al Saeedi, Acting Executive Director of the Sub-Municipal Operations Sector at Abu Dhabi City Municipality, said preserving public facilities and the city’s appearance was an integral part of national celebrations, reflecting community awareness and a sense of belonging while safeguarding the nation’s achievements for future generations.

He stressed that cooperation between residents and the municipality’s field teams helps promote responsible behaviour and prevent damage to public facilities.

“We aspire to make caring for our city an integral part of our national celebrations. Every public facility is a shared space that brings us together, and protecting it is a responsibility we all share,” Al Saeedi said.

The municipality urged the public to comply with applicable regulations, affirming that legal measures would be taken against violators in accordance with approved procedures.

It will also continue its awareness efforts and issue guidance to prevent damage resulting from the misuse of public facilities.